Colorado Supreme Court 2022 web

Colorado Supreme Court justices 2022

Colorado Supreme Court Justice Richard Gabriel will be speaking at Bookcliff Country Club at 5: 30 p.m. on Jan. 18, in an event organized by the Colorado Judicial Institute (CJI).

Gabriel has served on the Colorado Supreme Court since 2015. At the event, he’ll explain Colorado’s procedures for selecting, evaluating and retaining judges.