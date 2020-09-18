More than six weeks of tension finally gave way late Wednesday night.
On Aug. 4, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced its plans for high school sports based on guidelines set by Gov. Jared Polis’s COVID-19 response team. Among the most drastic changes to the standard sports calendar was the postponement of football until late winter and spring of 2021.
That decision led to an outcry from parents, players and coaches in attempts at saving fall football, which led to continued disappointment when those attempts failed and player-organized protests formed. More than 40 players from Delta, Cedaredge, Hotchkiss and Olathe high schools protested the state and CHSAA’s decisions in downtown Delta last week, one of three protests held in Colorado.
Late Wednesday night, after Polis’s office confirmed that the state would “conditionally approve” a request from the organization, the CHSAA Board of Directors voted to allow schools to choose to play football this fall — or stay in the spring — as well as fielding spirit and field hockey squads.
Denver Public Schools released a letter to the public before the decision, stating its schools would remain locked in for the spring season. Schools in all other parts of the state, including the Western Slope, are now scrambling to decide their next steps to play football this autumn.
Schools must declare whether they’re playing in Season A (fall) or Season C (winter) by 8 a.m. on Monday.
“I know there are still a lot of questions, as far as when practice will start and also how the season will look, but it’s a possibility to give these kids an opportunity to compete now,” Hotchkiss head coach Curtis Hintz said. “If CHSAA and the state are on the same page and we can do it in a safe manner, the kids and the staff, our community all want to play now. It’s definitely uplifting, not only for our kids, but also our school.”
Some of the changes coming to the gridiron include roster limits (no more than 50 players per team), social distancing and wearing masks while not playing, and designated areas in which participants must always remain on the sideline.
Teams will play a six-game season, with their schedules determined by CHSAA. Those that miss the playoffs can schedule a seventh game against another non-playoff squad to be played in the first two weeks of the postseason. Each classification will have eight playoff spots.
“I do think it’s a little bit frustrating that a decision was made by anyone that, in reality, could cost our kids a game,” Rifle head coach Damon Wells said. “We had a seven-game season scheduled for the spring and now it’s a six-game season in the fall. But ultimately, I’m really glad the kids get an opportunity either way.”
Leagues will remain intact unless fewer than 50% of their schools opt for spring football. That could create a problem for all four schools in the valley, which all have opted for fall ball. Grand Junction, Central and Fruita Monument are all in different conferences in Class 4A, which include a number of Front Range teams, and Palisade awaits decisions from its Western Slope League counterparts.
District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain told The Daily Sentinel that all district schools voted on playing fall football well before the CHSAA Board of Directors made its decision.
“I think Paul Cain wanted us, as a district, to be together in this consensus trying to go for the fall,” Fruita head coach Cameron Ross said. “We know what we have right now. We know where COVID is, what our numbers are, what the regulations are. There’s a lot of questions still up in the air for spring. Plus, our players are just ready. Our seniors have been looking forward to this for three years, and now, they finally get the opportunity to have a fall season.”
The return to fall play will present at least some semblance of normalcy for teams, especially those undergoing massive changes from last season, such as Grand Junction.
Mike Sirko retired in late June, elevating Ed Johnson from assistant coach to interim head coach. That interim tag was originally going to last nearly a full year if the state had stuck by its original guidelines.
“As far as our kids go and our program goes, we had a coaching change in the summertime and this whole COVID thing kept kids away from each other,” Johnson said. “We’ve always kind of been a haven for most kids, so being away was kind of detrimental to the kids that way. Football’s always a sport that brings a mold, a cohesiveness to the school at the beginning of the fall. We just didn’t have that this year. It felt weird. Our kids were kind of all awkward. This solidifies for us, ‘Hey, this is a good year. This is something we can build on.’ “
The most emphatic reactions, of course, have come from the players, who finally get to gear up for the sport they love, even if the late start will lead to some cold kickoffs.
“I think it’s definitely something else, having an opportunity to finally start up the season again,” said Grand Junction junior Peyton Brock, who Johnson expects to be the Tigers’ starting quarterback. “It’s definitely a good thing. It’s just going to be really cold in the winter. A lot of us are going to have struggles because not everyone is strong enough to practice or knows what’s going on. We’ll see what happens.”