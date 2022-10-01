Efforts by a diverse coalition are providing a needed boost to a local stretch of the Colorado River that serves as important habitat for imperiled native fish.

The undertaking led by the nonprofit Colorado Water Trust resulted in deliveries of additional water to the 15-mile stretch from the Palisade area to the river’s confluence with the Gunnison River starting on Sunday. The extra water supports four federally endangered or threatened fish — the Colorado pikeminnow, humpback chub, bonytail, and razorback sucker —and also indirectly supports agricultural water deliveries and the regional recreational economy, the trust said in a news release.