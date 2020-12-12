It was a special day. A day many years in the making.
It was graduation day. Smiles and pride were everywhere.
Mom and dad were there, so was sister Sierra. There were friends and a teammate from the Colorado Mesa club baseball team too.
It was a very special day, but there was one thing missing.
This was winter graduation day for Colorado Mesa University but Cody Lyster was missing.
“Bittersweet,” Cody’s mom and dad, Lea Ann and Kevin Lyster said nearly in unison.
Colorado Mesa bestowed Cody with an honorary degree on Friday at Stocker Stadium and mom, dad and his sister, a sophomore in high school, were there to celebrate.
Cody passed away on April 7 at 21 years old from complications from the coronavirus in a Denver hospital. At the time, he was the youngest person to die in the state from the virus and is the only Colorado Mesa University student to die from it.
“It was a really special day,” Lea Ann said. “For Cody, for us, just to honor him was great. Colorado Mesa has just been terrific.”
In the year of COVID, it’s been horrible year for the Lyster family, but Friday was a special day that offered a little more closure to the torment they’ve battled for eight months.
“The college part, it’s a completion of a dream. He got to graduate from college with his degree,” Kevin said. “Even though he’s not here, it’s bittersweet, but it’s satisfying. He attained that goal.
“It’s hard not to see him up there,” Kevin said. “We know he was there watching. He earned it.”
Cody was given an honorary bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and Lea Ann and Kevin were there to accept. it.
Cody was on track to graduate from CMU and pursue a career in law enforcement, just like his dad.
Mom chuckled when talking about Cody going to college.
“He struggled a little bit with college,” she said. “One time he said ‘Mom, college is nothing like high school.’ He kept at it though.”
There were lots of things that made the day special for the Lysters, including watching Madison Briones graduate. She and Cody were great friends and she is one of the recipients of the Cody Lyster scholarship fund that was established in October.
The Lysters would have come to this graduation even if Cody wasn’t being honored.
“(Madison) asked us if we would do that (come to graduation), and there is no saying no,” Kevin said. “That’s what Cody would have wanted.”
And sitting right across the aisle from the Lysters, also graduating, was one of Cody’s former CMU club baseball teammates.
That made the day a little more sweet.
It was a tough day too. An emotional day.
“It was hard watching those other kids walk across, raise their arms and cheer with their families,” Kevin said.
“Us not being able to watch Cody do that was tough.”
“He was graduating with friends,” Lea Ann added.
But like all those other parents, there was unlimited pride.
“A lot,” Lea Ann and Kevin said in unison.
For Sierra, the plan to also to come CMU when it’s time for college.
“She plans to be a Mav too,” Kevin said.
The day was nearly perfect.
A gorgeous day with winter approaching, a wintry snowstorm holding off for their trip over the mountains.
“It was just a nice day to be able celebrate Cody’s life,” Kevin said.
Then Lea Ann summed up the bittersweetness of this special day.
“But something was missing,” she said.