State regulators are seeking public comments on a proposal by environmental groups for it to pass new rules to better address the cumulative impacts of oil and gas development, including by barring drilling if necessary to limit those impacts.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is accepting comments until Dec. 2 on the proposal, ahead of a Dec. 14 meeting when it plans to consider whether to proceed with the cumulative impacts rulemaking proposed in a petition it received from the groups.