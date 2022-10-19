State regulators are seeking public comments on a proposal by environmental groups for it to pass new rules to better address the cumulative impacts of oil and gas development, including by barring drilling if necessary to limit those impacts.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is accepting comments until Dec. 2 on the proposal, ahead of a Dec. 14 meeting when it plans to consider whether to proceed with the cumulative impacts rulemaking proposed in a petition it received from the groups.
WildEarth Guardians, 350 Colorado, Womxn from the Mountain, Physicians for Social Responsibility, the Larimer Alliance and the Sierra Club filed the petition.
Senate Bill 181, a major oil and gas bill passed in 2019, requires in part that the oil and gas commission evaluate and address potential cumulative impacts from development. The petitioners argued in a recent news release that the commission so far “has adopted only a handful of rules that address a small subset of local cumulative impacts such as dust, noise and light.”
“The petitioners demand the COGCC make rules to address the regional and state cumulative impacts of ozone and climate change and to increase local protections against air pollutants, especially in disproportionately impacted communities,” the petition said.
Their proposal calls for:
■ defining cumulative impacts to include “total effects on a resource, ecosystem, or human community,” taking into consideration “all other activities affecting that resource no matter what entity … is taking the actions.”
■ preventing approval of projects that would increase cumulative pollution levels in disproportionately impacted communities;
■ a prohibition on approval of oil and gas permits if they would put an area above health-based standards for certain pollutants, or if the state has determined it isn’t meeting its greenhouse gas reduction targets;
■ prevention of some high-emitting oil and gas activities during ozone season or on high-ozone days.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, has previously said in response to the petition that Colorado environmental lobbyists “continue their crusade to ban oil and natural gas development by any means necessary” even as families in the state continue to struggle with high gasoline prices, increasing utility costs and high inflation.
The oil and gas commission’s rules allow anyone to petition the commission to initiate a rulemaking, but it retains the discretion over whether to do so.