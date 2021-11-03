When the five-member Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission visits industry sites in Garfield County today, local citizen activist Leslie Robinson would like to tag along.
“I want to know ... what the commissioners will know. I want to see what they’re going to see. I want to hear what they’re going to hear because they’re going to base future decisions on that information,” Robinson said Tuesday.
But Robinson wasn’t sure Tuesday whether she’d bother trying to join in on the tours after an attorney representing the COGCC notified her and other activists that the commission tours this week in the Paonia area on Tuesday, Garfield County today and Jackson County on Thursday are educational and not subject to the state open-meetings law.
Assistant Attorney General Lauren Mercer also said in a letter that the sites are on private property and the COGCC has no authority to compel oil and gas companies to provide access to the sites.
Mercer was responding Monday to a letter from Robinson, the chair of the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance, along with Natasha Léger, executive director of Citizens for a Healthy Community in Paonia; Jonathan Singer, executive director of the League of Oil and Gas Impacted Coloradans; and Mark Waltermire, of Thistlewhistle Farm, and a board member of the Valley Organic Growers Association in the North Fork Valley.
They told the COGCC that it violated the open-meetings laws by failing to identify in a meeting agenda notice the locations of the tour sites, so the public could attend. They quoted state law saying that all meetings of two or more members of a state body where public business is discussed or formal action may be taken is open to the public.
The meeting notice said no business would be conducted.
“What is the purpose of this tour if no business will be conducted? It is our understanding that the purpose of the tour is to educate Commissioners so as to inform their future decision-making, which includes questioning (COGCC) staff on the operations of wellsites. The Commission is now full-time and compensated. If no ‘business’ is being conducted then what is the purpose of the visit and why are taxpayer dollars being expended for this visit?” the activists said in their letter.
In her response, Mercer cited a Colorado Supreme Court ruling in 2004 that educational briefings not convened for policy-making purposes — such as discussing a rule, regulation or formal action — aren’t subject to the open-meetings law.
Mercer wrote that, while not required to do so by law, the COGCC elected to amend its agenda notice to add the locations of the site visits in response to the concerns raised, though she then noted that they are private property. The sites are SG Interests facilities in Gunnison County, Terra Energy Partners facilities including a well pad developed by Ursa Resources in the Parachute/Battlement Mesa area before Terra acquired Ursa’s assets, and a Sandridge Exploration and Production site in Jackson County.
Mercer said the COGCC took care to select sites not subject to pending or reasonably foreseeable commission decisions. She said making educational meetings attended by two or more commissioners open to the public “could hinder the Commission’s ability to better understand oil and gas operations” by possibly making companies hesitant to allow them due to liability or confidentiality concerns, and could “limit Commissioners’ opportunities for candid learning opportunities with other, non-industry stakeholders.”
The commission held a public comment session in Paonia on Tuesday — what may its first-ever meeting in Paonia, according to commission Chair Jeff Robbins. It also plans to take more public comments at a meeting in Glenwood Springs today. The activists who raised the open-meetings concern worried that the COGCC, through its site visits, was allocating more time to hearing from the industry than from community members this week.
But Robinson later learned that COGCC staff set up the site visits and industry wasn’t invited to them, and said she heard industry representatives only will be on-hand to implement safety protocols for those visiting.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said the visits are being run by COGCC staff, not industry. She said the industry is happy the commission came to western Colorado this week.
“I think that the more education that they can get about the great work we do, the better,” she said.
She said the industry would love the opportunity to highlight projects like water recycling and wildlife mitigation, “but that’s not the focus of this tour as I understand it.”
Activists say the COGCC had rejected requests that it go on a tour of off-site impacts of oil and gas development in the North Fork Valley during this week’s visit to the area.