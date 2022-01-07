Brian Cohee Jr., accused of the February murder and dismemberment of Warren Barnes, was arraigned Thursday, entering a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
Judge Richard Gurley then ordered an examination by the Colorado Department of Human Services to determine the validity of Cohee’s plea. The examination will include an evaluation of whether Cohee is competent to stand trial.
Cohee is also allowed to order his own examination by an expert of his choosing.
In Colorado, in order to be found not guilty by reason of insanity a person must be incapable of distinguishing right from wrong at the time a crime is committed because of a mental disease or defect.
Tuesday, Gurley denied a motion by Cohee’s attorneys to suppress evidence gathered via search warrants on two mental/behavioral health professionals who had treated Cohee.
The warrants, which were served March 2 and 3, were signed by Judge Gretchen Larson.
Gurley ruled that the investigators who applied for the warrants did not have probable cause for them, but because they were issued by Judge Larson there was no reason for police to think they did not have probable cause.
Gurley had denied a third search warrant for one of Cohee’s behavioral/mental health providers March 16.
“The court observes that minds can differ as to whether probable cause existed for the issuance of the warrants as two judges believed differently; not unlike the litigants in this case,” Gurley wrote.
A court date of Feb. 17 has been set to get an update on the timeline for the evaluation.