Brian Cohee Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Monday.

Cohee, 21, was arrested March 1, 2021, for the murder and mutilation of 69-year-old Warren Barnes, who Cohee attacked and killed while Barnes was sleeping two days earlier on Feb. 27. Cohee then dismembered Barnes and took parts home. Cohee's parents discovered Barnes's head and hands in his closet.

Tags