Rob Hagan/KREX A shackled Brian Cohee Jr. enters the courtroom on Monday to be sentenced after being found guilty of first degree murder on Friday. Cohee was sentenced to life in prison during the hearing, which included a number of statements from family and friends who knew the victim Warren Barnes.
During the Brian Cohee Jr. sentencing hearing on Monday, a number of family and friends of the victim Warren Banes gave statements about the man and what he meant to the community. Cohee was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder.
Brian Cohee Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Monday.
Cohee, 21, was arrested March 1, 2021, for the murder and mutilation of 69-year-old Warren Barnes, who Cohee attacked and killed while Barnes was sleeping two days earlier on Feb. 27. Cohee then dismembered Barnes and took parts home. Cohee's parents discovered Barnes's head and hands in his closet.
Barnes was a homeless man, who spent time outside a number of downtown businesses and made friends with his friendly personality.
A jury found Cohee guilty Friday after about two days of deliberation following a 12-day trial. Cohee had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Judge Richard Gurley described the case as one of the most horrific he has been involved with in 37 years in and around the criminal justice system.
Gurley said it's obvious Cohee suffers from some mental defects that affect how he views things, but agreed with prosecutors that Cohee appeared to have been planning to kill someone for some time.
Cohee confessed that he wanted to target homeless people because he believed that they wouldn't be missed.
Gurley said it's important to remember acts like these affect many innocent third parties, including the families of both Barnes and Cohee.
A fixture in downtown Grand Junction, Barnes had many friends in the downtown community. A memorial sculpture has been installed in the breezeway between Out West Books and Monique's Bridal.
Barnes' family and friends repeatedly described him as a kind person, hard worker and avid reader during the hearing.
"He was a man who was loved by the community and family," his sister Geraldine Shipp said.
"Nothing can replace Warren, but hopefully, Brian Cohee can never, ever have a chance to hurt someone else," Shipp said.
Michelle Munfrada, Barnes' niece, said nobody should have to go through what Barnes endured at the end of his life.
"We hope that this, today, can bring some closure for all the family and friends," Munfrada said.
Cohee's mother Terri, who originally called police after finding Barnes' remains and took the witness stand for the prosecution during the trial, tearfully expressed her condolences to Barnes's family, and asked that the sentencing include some kind of mental health treatment.
Terri Cohee said Brian is not the sum of his mental defects and his actions, and that he can one day affect society positively.
"He was a child who had the odds stacked against him from the beginning, a child who was loved, a child who was prayed for, a child who has struggled for his entire life with emotions," Terri Cohee said.
"Brian does not think and feel like the rest of us," she said.
Gurley also sentenced Cohee to two 12-year sentences, to run concurrently with each other, for tampering with a deceased human body and 18 months for tampering with evidence, to run consecutively.