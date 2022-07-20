The three week murder trial of Brian Cohee II has been set for Jan. 17-Feb. 7, 2023.
Attorneys had been waiting for the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment to perform a mental health evaluation on Cohee, who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in January.
Cohee, 20, was arrested March 2, 2021 and charged with the Feb 27, 2021 murder of 69-year-old Warren Barnes after police said human remains were found in a plastic bag in Cohee’s closet.
He was also charged with tampering with human remains and tampering with evidence.
In Colorado, in order to be found not guilty by reason of insanity a person must be incapable of distinguishing right from wrong at the time a crime is committed because of a mental disease or defect.
According to the arrest affidavit, Cohee told investigators he specifically targeted Barnes because he was homeless because he thought it wouldn’t attract much attention, and had taken regular drives at night for the previous six months to observe homeless camps.
Cohee’s mental health has come up a number of times in the case. According to the arrest affidavit, Cohee told investigators he has been diagnosed with some mental disorders.
Investigators filed several search warrants for Cohee’s mental and behavioral health care providers, some of which were approved and some were not.
The defense asked Judge Richard Gurley to suppress the information gained from the search warrants, which were served March 2 and 3, 2021, and signed by Judge Gretchen Larson, arguing investigators didn’t establish probable cause.
Gurley, who rejected a third warrant March 16, allowed the warrants to stand, saying his disagreeing with Judge Larson’s opinion regarding the warrants was not enough to quash them.
A two-day motions hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10 and Nov. 14, and a hearing for jury questionnaires is scheduled for Jan. 13.
A trial date has also been set for Aug. 3, 2023 in a civil lawsuit Cohee is facing stemming from an alleged incident during his time working at the Safeway in the Redlands.
In that case, a 56-year-old woman claims he hit her with a string of shopping carts, causing permanent damage. Safeway is also listed as a defendant in the suit.
Also in court Tuesday was Michael Yellowhair, who was arrested Monday by Grand Junction police and charged with second-degree murder. Police claim Yellowhair stabbed the victim, who succumbed to their injuries at St. Mary’s Hospital and has not yet been identified, during an altercation at Hawthorne Park, 400 Gunnison Ave.
Yellowhair is being held on a $250,000 bond, which his attorney declined to argue during his initial appearance. He is scheduled to make another appearance in the case on July 27.