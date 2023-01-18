Jury selection is underway in the trial of Brian Cohee Jr., the 21-year-old accused of murdering 69-year-old Warren Barnes and mutilating his body.
Cohee was arrested in March, 2021 after his mother called 911 and reported finding what appeared to be a human head in a bag. Cohee told police the head belonged to Barnes and that Cohee had murdered Barnes.
He entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity last January.
In Colorado, in order to be found not guilty by reason of insanity a person must be incapable of distinguishing right from wrong at the time a crime is committed because of a mental disease or defect.
During the investigation, Cohee told investigators he has high functioning Asperger’s Syndrome and hyperactivity. Several search warrants were served during the investigation on mental and behavioral health providers that had treated Cohee.
The trial has been moved back several times while waiting for an examination of Cohee by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment to determine the validity of Cohee’s plea and whether he was fit to stand trial.
Judge Richard Gurley told potential jurors Tuesday the facts of the case could be considered shocking, and the members of the jury will need to get past that in order to make an impartial judgment.
Assistant District Attorney Trish Mahre reiterated that point, asking potential jurors if they might be negatively impacted by the facts of the case or images that will be shown during the trial.
Public Defender Kara Smith asked jurors if they felt pleading insanity is a cop-out or an excuse to get out of something.