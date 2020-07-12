As if social distancing, masks and plastic guards separating customers from cashiers weren’t enough to make for an odd in-store experience, shoppers in the Grand Valley and nationwide are facing a new hurdle: a shortage of coins.
The United States’ recent coin shortage, according to the Federal Reserve, is a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. When the pandemic led to businesses closing their doors in the spring, the flow of coins through the economy was slowed dramatically, if not outright stopped in some circumstances. Additionally, the U.S. Mint’s production of coins slowed as a result of measures to protect employees’ health.
Stores across the Grand Valley have posted signs warning customers if they plan on paying with cash. At Andy’s Liquor, some customers have been encouraged to bring their own change to help with the store’s shortage.
At City Market, company leaders had to adapt to its lack of change.
“Our goal is always to be able to service our customers and we know customers like to pay with cash, so we came to a solution that would allow them to do that and allow us to give them their change back without actually giving them their change,” said City Market Corporate Affairs Manager Jessica Trowbridge. “If a customer pays with cash through one of our staffed checkout lanes, effective immediately, they will be able to either load their change to their loyalty card, which can be used toward a future purchase, or they can use our round-up option, which takes whatever change is owed to you and rounds it up.
“If your total order is $19.50 and you’re owed 50 cents back, the total would go to $20 and that 50 cents would to our Zero Hunger/Zero Waste fund, which is our charitable fund that supports nonprofits that are engaged in hunger relief and other needs throughout the state.”
City Market and Andy’s Liquor are only two of the many stores in the region now sporting messages regarding the inconvenience of the coin shortage.
One industry that faces the potential for severe consequences should the shortage worsen is the laundry industry. Many laundromats use machinery that operates on coins.
Holiday Cleaners, one of the most-used laundromats in Grand Junction, fortunately has a structure in place where the shortage won’t have too drastic an impact, as only a few of its machines are built to operate only through coins.
“You can use our laundry card after you put paper money into the card,” said employee Linda Harper. “I think we’ll be alright. We do still have coin machines for people who don’t want change or they’re traveling and don’t want to get a card, so it might affect that. We don’t have a lot of those, so we should be alright.”
The shortage’s impact on local businesses, however, hasn’t been uniform. Some stores have been almost entirely untouched by it.
One such store is Coffee Trader, located across the street from St. Mary’s Medical Center.
“I think people have been using a lot more quarters and stuff, but I have a lot of customers who go with cash,” said Coffee Trader manager Terry Rollins. “I don’t have any problem with it so far. I’ve heard about it in other stores.”
As Andy’s Liquor has sought customers’ change, the shortage hasn’t been nearly as prevalent at Redlands Liquor. In fact, employees have been just as perplexed by the situation as customers.
However, Redlands Liquor employee Madeline Weickert does see the shortage as an opportunity for one critical re-evaluation: the need for pennies, which, ironically, cost 2 cents to produce.
“I think it’s really strange,” Weickert said. “That’s a waste of money. Maybe we can work with this.”