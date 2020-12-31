After a storm earlier in the week dropped snow across Mesa County, cooler temperatures are expected to end 2020.
National Weather Service meteorologist Erin Walter said that one to four inches of snow was reported in areas across the Grand Valley. Douglas Pass received the most snow, 14 inches, in the storm and areas northwest of Mack reported up to four inches, with 1.5 inches reported in Cameo, according to the National Weather Service.
Up at Powderhorn, the mountain reported 10 inches of snow over a 48-hour period.
It proved to be one of the heaviest snowstorms to have hit the Grand Junction-area so far this winter.
Unlike the winter storm on Oct. 25 that caused extensive tree damage and downed power lines in Grand Junction, Monday’s snow was and will continue to be followed by days of cooler weather and thus is expected to stick around for a bit longer. While no new snow fell on Wednesday, streets, parks and sidewalks across town will still be covered into the evening.
“We still have about two inches on the ground at the airport,” Walter said on Wednesday afternoon.
She expected temperatures to stay 5 to 10 degrees below normal before another potential snowstorm hits early next week. Grand Junction had a high of 31 degrees Wednesday. This is a stark contrast to what was seen in early December in Grand Junction, when 50-degree days were frequently reported. Moab reported a high of 30 degrees on Wednesday, with a high of 32 in Durango and 24 in Aspen.
Cold nights have also become the norm for the Grand Valley.
A total of 4.6 inches of snow has fallen at the Grand Junction Regional Airport so far for the month of December, Walter reported.