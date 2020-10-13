It was a wind-swept Sunday.
Winds were reported to hit nearly 50 miles per hour at Grand Junction Regional Airport on Sunday as a cold front brought seasonal lows to the area.
National Weather Service forecaster Dan Cuevas said winds were reported to be at 48 mph at 12:23 p.m. at the airport. That is the highest winds reported at the regional airport this fall.
Winds were reported to be at 57 mph on Aug. 31.
“September and October can be very windy in the valley with seasonal changes. (The high winds on Sunday) were associated with a strong cold front,” Cuevas said.
At Monarch Pass, at 10,923 feet near Gunnison, winds hit 75 mph on Sunday.
Grand Junction Regional Airport spokesperson Joe Burtard said there were no flight cancellations because of the high winds.
Sunday’s cold front also made the road a little slick across the mountain passes in Colorado with snow reported at Independence Pass, Rabbit Ears Pass and in Rio Blanco County along Highway 13.
Along Interstate 70 on Vail Pass, sleet turned to snow and rain pounded the lower elevations in Eagle and Summit counties.
Cuevas said the 35 degree reading at 6:57 a.m. on Monday morning was the lowest recorded this season. For reference, the low recorded on the morning of Sept. 12 was 46 degrees.
Following the cold weather, Monday’s temperatures were near normal for this time of year.
Cuevas said the normal high for Oct. 12 is 68 degrees with a low of 41. The low on Monday morning was 35 degrees and the thermometer reacheD 69 degrees by midafternoon.
He expected the lows to continue to be in the 40s with highs in the 60s or 70s for the rest of the week. “We’re not going to be seeing those 80 degree days anymore,” Cuevas said.
After a sweltering hot summer, deciding what to wear in the morning may be a difficult decision over the next few weeks, as is typical of Colorado this time of year, as temperatures are expected to fluctuate.
“Sweaters in the mornings, but you might be more comfortable in short sleeves in the afternoon,” Cuevas said.