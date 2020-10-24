In some of the higher elevations east of Grand Junction a Red Flag Warning was issued on Friday. Tonight snow is predicted to fall.
National Weather Service forecaster Dan Cuevas said the forecast showed rain showers would likely start today or Sunday morning and turn into snow showers by the evening.
He predicted an inch or two of snow accumulation on the valley floor by Monday afternoon. Some of the high mountains in Western Colorado could receive up to a foot of snow a few hours after being in a Red Flag Warning.
Cuevas said Saturday’s high temperature would be 71 degrees in Grand Junction but would drop to a high of 53 on Sunday and down to the mid-30s on Monday.
“We could very well see record-breaking cold in the beginning of the week. The system will move out by late Monday night,” he added.
Temperatures will climb back to the mid-50s by Thursday next week.
The National Weather Services also released the Eastern Utah and Western Colorado climate summary report for September 2020 this week.
Grand Junction’s average temperature, 66.9, was nearly a degree higher than normal with its warmest recorded temperature of 99 degrees on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 and its coldest on Sept. 8 at 39 degrees.
Grand Junction’s precipitation levels were slightly below normal.
Five weather-related daily records were set last month.
Grand Junction set a new high temperature for Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 of 99 degrees, the previous records were 98 degrees and 97 degrees, respectively. It also set a new precipitation mark for Sept. 8 of 0.88 inches. The previous Sept. 8 record was 0.49 inches set in 1929.
On Sept. 9, Grand Junction tied its low temperature record at 40 degrees and on Sept. 10, the new low tempature was set with 42 degrees.