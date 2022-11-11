Grand Valley residents have seemingly experienced multiple seasons over the span of the past week.
Last Thursday, a snowstorm moved over the Western Slope, dumping anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of powder on the Grand Valley and 8 to 10 inches atop Grand Mesa.
Less than 24 hours later, most of the snow in the valley had melted as temperatures rose to what one would expect in the region in September: slightly brisk autumn days in which area residents can start a day in a coat and end it in shorts.
As this week has gone on, the Grand Valley’s seen powerful gusts of wind — peaking with
51 mph gusts at 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday — that gave way to a rainstorm, which then itself gave way to a dry cold front moving into Thursday morning.
“After this (rain) system moves through, we are going to start to see some drier conditions,” Grand Junction National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Erin Walter said Wednesday while rain was still falling on Western Colorado.
“This is one of our last systems for a while that’ll bring some precipitation to the Grand Valley until possibly early next week or the end of the weekend. Basically, after this, we’ll have some cold weather in its wake.... We do have some cold air kind of settled in here behind the wake of this system.”
The Weather Service issued a wind advisory Tuesday evening through Wednesday. On Main Street on Wednesday morning, some stores that usually keep their doors open had closed them while those walking down the street were seemingly fighting just to not be blown away.
Walter said that the winds should taper off as the storm system moves on.
“The strongest winds were ahead of this front,” Walter said. “Really, the conditions leading up to this were the strongest ones we’ve seen in the last several days. I’d say, each afternoon, we’ve had gusts in the upper 20s to 30s for the last few days, but (Wednesday) was really kind of the big windy day as that system was moving through.”
While this weekend going into next week will be chilly — the temperature in Grand Junction is not anticipated to surpass 48 degrees according to the forecast of the next seven days — the storm system that moved over the area taking powerful winds with it should mean that the air won’t be quite so bitterly cool.
The cold front reached the Grand Valley on Wednesday evening. Wednesday’s high temperature was 65 degrees, but by Thursday morning, that figure had been more than halved to 32 degrees.