This past week’s chilly, wet weather has produced some interesting visuals in the sky, as in this rainbow stretching over the Redlands earlier this week. The weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend.
Normal highs for this time of year in Grand Junction hover around 60, but that hasn’t been the case this year, and won’t be for the foreseeable future, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’ve been in like this semi-permanent trough, and that doesn’t change this weekend,” NWS Meteorologist Norv Larson said.
All weekend, temperatures are expected to be in the 30s, Larson said, which is unseasonably cold. The bad weather hit the area for most of the Friday, including a brief combination sleet, hail, snowstorm, that hit parts of Grand Junction giving roads a thin white layer.
Today, there is a low chance of snow in the Grand Valley, and a higher chance of snow in the northern and central mountains, Larson said.
Sunday, Larson said, the trough will be right on top of the Grand Valley, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
“We’re getting to that time of year again where instability plays a role,” Larson said.
The weather is expected to quiet down late Monday with drier weather and warmer temperatures, Larson said, although it will still be colder than normal.
Tuesday, highs are expected to be in the 50s, but in the latter part of the week there is a strong potential for showers and snow in the mountains, Larson said.
Larson particularly warned travelers against snow squalls in the coming week, as western Colorado has seen its fair share of squalls this season, and travelers should be prepared for sudden bouts of low visibility and cold temperatures.
“The unsettled weather continues, although thankfully we have some breaks mixed in finally,” Larson said.
Springtime weather can be unpredictable and can cause havoc with plans.