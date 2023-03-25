Rainbow over Dos Rios and the Redlands

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

This past week’s chilly, wet weather has produced some interesting visuals in the sky, as in this rainbow stretching over the Redlands earlier this week. The weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend.

 Scott Crabtree

Normal highs for this time of year in Grand Junction hover around 60, but that hasn’t been the case this year, and won’t be for the foreseeable future, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ve been in like this semi-permanent trough, and that doesn’t change this weekend,” NWS Meteorologist Norv Larson said.

