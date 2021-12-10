Collaborative efforts, both involving Colorado Parks and Wildlife, could help boost populations of an imperiled toad in the state and of a species of fox that’s faring well in Colorado but not so well in Montana.
CPW announced the projects in news releases Thursday. Under one, 95 boreal toads from CPW’s Native Aquatic Species Restoration Facility in Alamosa have been transferred to a specially designed facility at the Denver Zoo. There an attempt will be made to breed them in the spring, with the goal of the zoo and CPW releasing as many as 20,000 tadpoles in Colorado’s high country in the summer.
Under the second project, CPW this year is trapping some 30 swift fox, which are abundant on Colorado’s short-grass prairies, checking them for disease and making them available for reintroduction on the northeastern prairies of Montana. They died off there decades ago as a casualty of efforts to eradicate coyotes and wolves with poison. CPW is working on the reintroduction project with partners from Kansas, Wyoming, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, Fort Belknap Indian Community Fish and Wildlife Department and the World Wildlife Federation.
The toad project is part of an effort to respond to dramatic population declines over the past two decades in population numbers of the boreal toad, which CPW says once was common in mountain habitats between 7,000 and 12,000 feet in elevation in the southern Rockies. It says the decline appears related to habitat loss and infection by the chytrid fungus, which has been linked to major population declines and extinctions of amphibians globally.
The boreal toad is listed by the state of Colorado as endangered in the state. CPW’s facility in Alamosa, which works to protect and restore threatened and endangered aquatic species native to the state, has had success in the past producing boreal toad eggs and tadpoles, “but it is challenging, and with the increasing need for more animals, we need to step up breeding and reintroduction efforts,” Harry Crockett, native aquatic species coordinator for CPW, said in a news release.
“This is a great opportunity for boreal toad conservation and collaboration with a strong conservation partner in Denver Zoo. We will really benefit from their expertise, (and) experience in the conservation and breeding of boreal toads and other endangered amphibian species.”
The zoo has been active in amphibian conservation for more than 15 years. One of its successes involved using a hormone treatment in 2019 to breed and produce more than 600 boreal toads that were released in Utah.
CPW and the zoo expect their toad collaboration to be a multi-year one, and as part of the wild release program, the zoo plans to launch a community science project where volunteers monitor survival of released toadlets and evaluate potential release sites around the state, CPW said in its release.
The fox project is a six-year effort now in its second year. CPW said it has its roots in the creation in 1994 of the Swift Fox Conservation Team, comprised of state, provincial and federal agency partners committed to conserving and recovering the iconic species.
“Colorado has a very strong swift fox population and we’re happy to contribute fox to the Fort Belknap Indian Community to assist with a range-wide expansion of swift fox,” Mark Vieira, CPW carnivore and furbearer program manager, said in a release. “We love to see them reoccupying historic swift fox habitat.”
Mike Fox, a member of the Fort Belknap Tribal Council, said in the release that the project is a source of pride.
“It’s like bringing a relative back that’s been gone for many, many years,” he said.