More than 150 students between the ages of 16-24 are enrolled at the Collbran Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center but these days, thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, only one student remains on campus. The number of staffers present is only slightly larger.
“On March 13, we were directed by the Department of Labor to send all of our students out on a paid spring break,” said Senior Director Evonne Stites. “When we did that, we had one young person left at the center staying with us. Every other student is out on paid spring break.”
Students enrolled with the center receive a small paycheck every two weeks, so payment to students is nothing new.
That’s about the only familiar territory for Stites and the Job Corps as the globe wrestles with a public health crisis.
During standard, non-virus-impacted times, students live on campus all year, studying their vocation and, if they don’t have their high school diploma, working in the classroom, as well.
Vocational training and work includes welding, carpentry, cement masonry, facilities maintenance, floor covering, culinary arts, office administration and Cisco computer networking.
Fortunately for the center, it had the proper structure in place to swiftly move to online courses.
“We have our own on-center high school, Grand Mesa High School, part of School District 50, and those teachers and the teachers on the job course are in contact with the students,” Stites said. “They’re doing homework. The students are contacting staff via email and telephone. We’re working with them that way. Our vocational instructors, really every staffer, are keeping in contact with students as we move through this time period.”
However, for those at the center more focused on working in their vocation, their schedules have been altered more severely.
“It’s pretty hard to be a student studying carpentry and do that away from the center,” Stites said. “Right now, that kind of work for our students is on hold while they’re on break. When they come back, we’ll jump right back into our normal schedule of school and work.”
The biggest question mark for Stites and staff is a simple one: when will they be allowed to come back?
The Department of Labor instructed job corps centers nationwide in March to keep students away from campus until April 14. However, on Tuesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended the state’s stay-at-home order from April 11 to April 26, meaning another delay in students returning is close to a certainty.
Until then, Stites and two staff members will continue to clock in at a nearly empty campus every day.
“Right now, we haven’t been given directions from them about when that spring break date will change,” Stites said. “I have staff that are teleworking, I have staff that’s coming to work on a regular basis. We’re required to keep the center running.”