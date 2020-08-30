COLLBRAN — Each December, Americans gather around a massive Christmas tree at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. to experience its lighting.
The tree is always provided by a national forest. Last year, it was a 60-foot blue spruce tree from the Carson National Forest near Taos, New Mexico. This year, for the first time since 2012, the Capitol Christmas tree will come from Colorado.
In 2012, the tree was a 73-foot Engelmann Spruce from the White River National Forest near Meeker. This year’s tree will come from the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests on the state’s Western Slope.
In addition to that main tree, as many as 70 other smaller trees from the region will be cut down and put on display throughout the nation’s capital city.
“They’ve gotten trees from all over the GMUG,” said Collbran Job Corps instructor Daniel Morris, also a U.S. Forest Service employee. “They’re going to send those trees to Washington, D.C. They’re going to be Colorado blue spruces and they’ll be used around the city... It’s possibly because the blue spruces around here get a lot bigger and a lot more robust than other parts of the state.”
Of course, plenty of Christmas trees creates the need for even more Christmas ornaments.
Collbran Job Corps hosted an ornament-decorating event for four hours Thursday evening, inviting members of the community to come in and either donate ornaments or help decorate the ornaments the program has already received.
Throughout the evening, families with small children came in and out of the Collbran Auditorium on Main Street, entering with supplies and leaving with glitter and paint-covered fingers.
“They put out a call for ornaments since they need about 8,000 ornaments to decorate these trees,” said Job Corps’ Lezlie Foster, one of the organizers of the event. “They put out a call for ornaments across the United States, but specifically for Colorado-themes ornaments. Then they had a bunch of kits available down at the forestry service you could pick up, so Job Corbs picked up 266 kits from them to be made from citizens in our area.”
The U.S. Forest Service will be tasked with delivering the ornaments to Washington, D.C., in early September, two months before the trees will arrive from the Western Slope.
The need for ornaments provided some in the small community a rare chance to interact in a year plagued by COVID-19.
“We haven’t had any kind of get-togethers,” Foster said. “Our town is a town that likes community, so we have a lot of different events and a lot of things going on in the summertime. Everybody gets together. We haven’t been able to do that at all. It’s very nice to be able to have the kids come in and make ornaments and everybody gets together to see each other again. We haven’t seen each other in a long time.”