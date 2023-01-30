Kaj Taylor saved a little extra.
The University of Wyoming cross-country skier was locked in a classic side-by-side duel with teammate John Henry Paluszek as they neared the finish of the men’s final Saturday at the Collegiate Sprints, sponsored by the Grand Mesa Nordic Council.
Taylor and Paluszek worked their arms like pistons as they double-poled frantically with the finish banner in sight.
Then, with one final effort, Taylor inched ahead of Paluszek to win the men’s 1K classic sprint championship by a mere 6 inches.
“We were practicing here during the warmup,” an exhausted Taylor said after the race. “Me and John Henry were talking; we said the race was going to be won or lost in this last little bit, so save a little extra.”
He motioned back to the finish approach, a false-flat, slightly uphill section.
“I had maybe a foot (advantage) coming up here, and I put it in the red zone,” said Taylor, who was interrupted by a big group hug from his Wyoming teammates and coaches.
“I saved just enough,” he said.
REIGNING NATIONAL CHAMPION“John Henry’s a real good character. He’s a real racer, too,” Taylor said. “It’s a blast being out here, especially next to him. He’s our sprint national champion last year.”
Paluszek and Taylor helped Wyoming win its second consecutive men’s national championship last season in the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association.
Taylor, like many of the collegiate skiers at Saturday’s sprints, said the elevation of Grand Mesa requires special attention, particularly in a 1-kilometer sprint over 2-3 minutes.
“It’s crazy high here. It’s like 11,000 feet,” said Taylor, originally from Palmer, Alaska. “I think you definitely have to be more strategic here. You can go hard for maybe a hundred or 200 meters. But then you give out, and you start getting all lactic.”
Another Wyoming skier mastered the elevation to win the women’s final in dominating fashion.
Sammy Veauthier led from start to finish in the final that featured the top seven skiers from elimination-heat races earlier in the day.
“I was trying to decide if I should stay back a little bit and push hard at the end,” Veauthier said. “But I decided to just go for it from the beginning.”
1-KILOMETER COURSE
The 1-kilometer loop course was located in the open space south and west of Scales Lake Road just out of the Skyway trail head. Spectators could see most of the course from a groomed viewing area on the hillside above the loop layout.
The course included a slight uphill at the start followed by a downhill section and then a big climb before winding back to the start/finish.
“I noticed that I was dropping people on that hill — that’s my strongest part — so I just went for it,” said Veauthier, who is from Casper, Wyoming. “I didn’t know if I was going to ski in college. But when I got to (Laramie) I decided to ski, and I’m really glad I did.”
Veauthier and her teammates sported gold glitter on their frosty cheeks Saturday — a sort of golden eye-black.
“We try to do this before every race. It’s kind of inspired by Jessie Diggins,” Veauthier said, referring to U.S. Olympic gold medalist from 2018 who won the team sprint with teammate Kikkan Randall. “The glitter makes it more fun.”
Although no team scores are kept in collegiate cross-country sprints, Wyoming and Western Colorado University dominated in the elimination rounds. Saturday.
In the women’s final, there were four Wyoming skiers, two from Colorado College and one from Western Colorado.
In the men’s final, there were four Western Colorado skiers and two from Wyoming — Taylor and Paluszek.
A bevy of other schools participated in Saturday’s sprints, including the University of Denver, the Air Force Academy, Colorado State University and host Colorado Mesa University.
“It never gets any easier, no matter how much you’re up here on the mesa,” said Colorado Mesa sophomore Bradley Walters, echoing the high-altitude comments.
“At this altitude — the elevation is so high — that you can’t adequately train for speed. Your lungs give out before your body,” said Walters, who is from the Kenai Peninsula in Alaska.
“What the mesa is really good for is distance training — building the aerobic base,” he said.
Walters said he was pleased to return to CMU after a year off.
“I had friends who had also skied (for CMU). They really enjoyed the environment and opportunities the (Grand) Mesa offered.”
Walters, who is in the Army Reserves, said Colorado Mesa is energizing the cross-country program.
“We’re working on improving the program and getting more people involved,” he said, commending the work of new coach Martin Wiesiolek.
“He’s put in a lot of work. He’s very, very knowledgeable about skis and skiing and managing the team as well.”
NEW LEADERSHIP
For his part, Wiesiolek said it was a privilege to take over the Colorado Mesa cross-country program this season.
“This is the first race of the season; this is a chance to see where they stand,” Weisiolek said of his CMU skiers. “It’s a chance to see if their training is working for them.”
He said the enthusiasm and dedication of the CMU student-athletes is inspiring.
“They’re highly disciplined. And they are willing to work hard,” said Weisiolek, who’s also known in the regional running community.
“You know what would have been easier today for them to do?” he asked rhetorically. “Not this.”
He swept his arm across the backdrop of skiers, wax techs, coaches and spectators, who braved chilly temperatures and off-and-on snow Saturday.
“Yes, 99.9 percent of the people today are not pushing with all they’ve got at 10 and a half-thousand feet — in the cold,” he said. “But these kids are.”
Wiesiolek said he hopes to boost the program with a CMU-sponsored race next season.
“We’ll host a CMU Invitational next year; we’ll make it a big race,” he said.
Many of the collegiate skiers who raced in Saturday’s sprints returned to compete in the Grand Mesa Nordic Council’s annual Skyway Shuffle 10K Skate Race on Sunday.
Next, the collegians will race the famed Alley Loop in Crested Butte, a 5K classic on Feb. 4. A day later, they will compete in the Western Colorado University Invitational on the Crested Butte Nordic Trails.
CSU will host races on the ski trails at the Colorado Mountain College campus in Leadville.
Wyoming will host the final regular-season races in mid-February.
The skiers and teams are attempting to qualify for the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard National Championships on March 6-11 at Mammoth Lakes, California.