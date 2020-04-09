Colorado’s mountain towns have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis. Resort-related travel helped foster the spread of the virus in those communities, and ski areas eventually had to shut down and miss out on lucrative spring-break business.
Now, Colorado Mountain College — which serves the state’s central-mountain region, stretching as far west as Garfield County — is stepping in to try to help people hit hard by the economic impact of the pandemic. This week, it announced it would take all of the $1.6 million it expects to get in federal stimulus funding from the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package and use it to waive tuition, books and fees for many students this summer. The move is part of a $2 million package also aimed at helping local businesses, workers and families.
The summer-school relief will apply to all students taking credit, English as a Second Language and GED courses who qualify as being within CMC’s taxpayer-funded district; in-state students who took credit courses this spring; and workers who live in the CMC district and were put out of work due to COVID-19. The college’s summer credit classes all will be offered only through distance learning due to the crisis.
CMC President Carrie Besnette Hauser, who serves on the board of the American Council on Education, a higher-education association, said she thinks CMC may be the first, or one of the first, colleges to have waived summer tuition in response to the pandemic.
“I’d be hard-pressed to think that others won’t consider it,” she said.
The federal stimulus bill included some $14 billion for higher-education, at least half of which must go directly to aid students. Hauser said she didn’t know if other institutions will decide to use some of what they receive for operational-oriented measures such as debt service.
“We opted to put it all right back into students,” she said.
Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster said in a statement Tuesday that the federal legislation “importantly rewards universities who serve student populations whose families will likely suffer the greatest impacts from the pandemic. In this regard, the weighting towards Pell (Grant) eligible families helps CMU’s commitment to first-generation students and those with a greater need for financial assistance.”
He said that while final allocations are still being worked out, CMU anticipates receiving around $7.6 million from the federal funding.
“Of this amount, around half will go directly to students through tuition and fee support while the remaining balance will fund CMU academics, programs and initiatives that directly benefit the students we serve. Final decisions on CMU’s allocation will occur after due consideration from the board of trustees, and when final allocations are determined,” Foster said.
CMC officials say its offer is prompting a lot of buzz on CMC’s social media platforms, and Hauser said she understands campus phones also have been busy with students calling with questions about the offer.
The college also is taking steps such as:
n extending the $1,000 CMC President’s Scholarship, offered under certain conditions to all graduating high school seniors within the district, so local graduates going back to 2017 are eligible, and this year’s grads have until July 31 to apply;
n offering free consulting and trai ning for local businesses affected by the pandemic;
n providing Internet service to students and families without broadband access;
n offering funding to support students facing financial hardship that keeps them from staying in school;
• donating personal protective equipment to local hospitals and clinics and making CMC facilities available as needed to those responding to the health crisis.
CMC is using not just the federal funds but internal savings, such as from hiring and travel freezes, canceled commencement ceremonies, and reduced energy use in buildings no longer holding classes, to help fund the assistance programs.
Hauser said the college is trying to help provide ways for people to remain in the communities it serves and help those communities recover, which will come back to CMC because its property tax revenues are tied to the health of those communities.
Information at www.coloradomtn.edu/CMCResponds.