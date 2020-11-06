Voters set a record in turning out for Tuesday’s election, but not by much.
More than 3.3 million Coloradans had cast ballots this year out of the 3.6 million active voters, meaning the turnout rate reached to nearly 87%.
The previous record was set in the 2016 presidential year, when 86.7% of active voters returned their ballots.
“This is an historic election,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “More Coloradans voted in this election than in any previous election in our state’s history, even in the midst of a pandemic.”
While more Democrats than Republicans had cast a ballot in this year’s elections, a greater percent (92%) of active GOP voters did so. About 90% of all active Democratic and 83% of unaffiliated voters cast ballots this year.
Those same percentages were repeated in the 3rd Congressional District, where Republican Lauren Boebert defeated Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush 51% to 45%. That happened primarily because Mitsch Bush didn’t do nearly as well as she needed in Pueblo County, which has the largest percentage of Democratic voters in the 29-county district.
The latest results show that Mitsch Bush won it by 0.31%.
That’s in a county where Democrats make up the majority of voters, 37% compared to the 24% Republicans. Unaffiliated voters make up 35% of the electorate.
“Pueblo showed strong, and was a good indicator of how eager the community is for Lauren’s leadership in fighting to get the economy back open for business,” said Boebert’s spokeswoman, Laura Carno. “The campaign made a strategic decision to invest heavily in both time and resources there, and it paid off.”
The numbers indicate that Pueblo Democrats didn’t come out to support Mitsch Bush because only 82% of them cast ballots, while more than 90% of Republican voters there voted.
Mesa County, the most-populated GOP county in the district, went decidedly for Boebert, casting 62% for her compared to 35% for Mitsch Bush.