The Colorado Aeronautical Board unanimously approved a second round of 2023 Colorado Discretionary Aviation Grant funding during a meeting last month.
The decision allows for the distribution of a little upwards of $4 million in state aviation fuel tax revenues that support the CDAG Program administered by the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics.
Grand Junction Regional Airport received $375,115 in grant funding split between a runway grading and drainage project and a terminal program design, according to a news release. Other Western Slope airports, including Craig-Moffat Airport, Eagle County Airport and Durango-La Plata County Airport, received funding as well.
In 2020 and 2021, airport improvement projects were entirely funded via COVID-19 relief money. Since 2022, however, such programs have returned to pre-pandemic practices, where airports are required to match 10% of state funding.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, has “provided an additional influx of Federal funding into Colorado’s system of airports,” according to a recent press release from the Colorado Division of Aeronautics.
The new law provides an additional $27 million of statewide funding annually between 2022 and 2026. Like state funding requirements, airports will be required to match a portion of the funding. In order to ensure airports are able to accept the additional federal funds, the Colorado Division of Aeronautics will pay half of the local matching requirement.
Between both state and federal funds, 35 airports were awarded $4,019,683 in 2023.
“A combined total of over $112 million in state, local and federal funding was allocated to fund 2023 programs,” the press release said.