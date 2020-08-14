The Grand Valley’s law enforcement has a good grasp on why there is so much anti-police sentiment in the wake of the May killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and similar incidents nationwide in recent years, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said Thursday.
Rather than being confrontational with peaceful protesters who are demanding change, police officials in the valley have engaged them in talks about how to improve the situation so something like that doesn’t happen here or elsewhere in the state, Weiser said.
Weiser was in town partly on vacation with his family, but also to meet with local law enforcement and students at Colorado Mesa University to talk about ways to address police training, making it better so as to avoid unnecessary confrontations.
“At the AG’s office, we lead the Peace Officers Standards and Training program, and we’re embarking on what I think can be a national model of how we rethink police training,” he said. “We want to rethink what are the core competencies that law enforcement officers need. Part of the legacy that will come from the killing of George Floyd is that we need officers who have emotional intelligence who understand how to de-escalate situations.”
The Western Colorado Peace Officers Academy, a police training program operated at CMU, is to be part of a new effort to offer curriculum to train current and future officers on doing that.
During this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature, lawmakers approved a bill aimed at this issue, including requiring officers to intervene when they believe other officers are acting improperly, risking their POST certification if they fail to do so.
While that new law, under SB217, doesn’t call on the POST board to implement new training programs, Weiser said he believes it should anyway. That’s why he’s working with CMU President Tim Foster and others to help design new training courses at the academy to address this.
Weiser said that Grand Junction and Mesa County are lucky to have two law enforcement leaders, Sheriff Matt Lewis and Police Chief Doug Shoemaker, who also are committed to improving training, saying they, along with local District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, have gone out of their way to ensure relations with the public are transparent and accommodating.
“You have here innovative leaders in law enforcement who are looking to how we improve,” Weiser said. “That collaborative, innovative mindset is tremendous, and it’s part of why I’m committed to learning from them. That’s what we need in Colorado.”