At least 70 people died in Colorado in 2019 in domestic violence-related incidents, according to a new report from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
“The 2019 data and the cases we review offer several vital lessons, including the painful toll these cases take on children,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement with the annual report.
Of the 70 people who died in domestic violence incidents, 39 were primary victims, one was a child, and 27 were the primary perpetrators of domestic violence. In 2018, 43 died as a result of domestic violence incidents in Colorado, according to the report.
“Nineteen children were involved in twelve fatality incidents in 2019… these represent 19 children who are affected by the loss of one or both parents, who have witnessed death and who have experienced physical danger and trauma with direct consequences and mental health,” Weiser added.
The Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board, which conducted the report, had several recommendations on how best to address domestic violence across the state, including prohibiting domestic violence perpetrators from possessing firearms, better assessing victims of domestic violence who are in the most danger and developing policies and resources to support children exposed to domestic violence fatalities.
Paige Cadman with Hilltop Community Resources, which provides a wide range of human services for western Colorado — including family resources — said when dealing with domestic violence victims, supporting the children involved is always a priority.
“In domestic violence, children are absolutely affected long term and short term, whether it’s being physically abused or seeing a loved one hurt can be traumatic,” she said.
The Hilltop’s Latimer House offers domestic violence and sexual assault services for anyone in Western Colorado with emergency safe houses, advocacy and 24-hour crisis lines, which include services for the children in the household as well.
“Everything that we think of for adults we include children in that as well. We gear our services to whatever the kid’s needs and offer things like youth behavioral health care, teen pregnancy prevention and family mentors,” Cadman said.
She added that all of the Hilltop services are interconnected so if the Latimer House doesn’t have a service the child needs, the Family Resource Center will.
“We look at the holistic approach and whatever the kids are needing we can help out,” she said.