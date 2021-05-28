Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has filed a lawsuit against a Pennsylvania company that has the sole contract to handle the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
That program, created by Congress in 2007, is designed to encourage recent college graduates who have large student debt to take jobs in the nonprofit or government sectors.
Those who do so, and remain in those jobs for a decade, can have their annual loan payments made for them, with the remainder forgiven after that 10-year period.
But the company that won the government contract to operate the program, Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, which also is know as FedLoan Servicing, has failed to produce documents showing that it is complying with Colorado consumer protection laws, Weiser said.
That company has had problems operating the federal program, including extremely low approval rates for students qualifying for it, and has been giving out misinformation about whether borrowers had qualifying loans and repayment plans, he said.
“Dedicated Colorado public servants such as teachers, firefighters and nurses are entitled to participate in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and deserve the protections afforded to them by Colorado law,” Weiser said. “State oversight, like that outlined in the Colorado Student Loan Services Act, is necessary to ensure student loan servicers like PHEAA comply with the law.”
Weiser said his office requested certain documents to see how the company was running the program during the pandemic. The company failed to do so, Weiser said.
The suit, filed in Denver District Court, seeks temporary and permanent injunction calling on the company to comply with state oversight, which is through Weiser’s office.
Colorado’s student loan protection law, approved by the Legislature in 2019, also created a student loan ombudsman in Weiser’s office to help students with issues with their loans.