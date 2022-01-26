The group Media Literacy Now released its first report on media literacy among younger people in 2020. That report showed that there was a national lack of resources in schools to help students grasp a more thorough understanding of the media sources they consume as they move into adulthood in an increasingly polarized world with an increasingly polarized media environment.
In 2021, most states did nothing to combat this lack of media literacy. Colorado, however, was among the few exceptions.
In May, the Colorado General Assembly passed a bill requiring the state’s Department of Education to create and maintain an online resource bank containing materials pertaining to media literacy. Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law in June.
Illinois might be the only state currently requiring media literacy education in classrooms, but Colorado, Florida, Ohio and Texas took legislative steps forward in 2021.
“It really is literacy in the 21st Century, so to be able to participate, to communicate, to learn, to be sage, to be prepared for life as a citizen of a democracy, to participate in the economy, for your own health and the safety for their future family’s life, it’s absolutely essential that they have an understanding of media messages and how the media works,” Media Literacy Now founder Erin McNiell said.
Media Literacy Now’s latest report ranks Colorado behind Illinois as the second-best state in the U.S. for tackling media illiteracy in students, largely because of the new law.
The Colorado Department of Education will provide any technically assistance to school districts that are interested in implementing this new media literacy database in their policies or curriculums.
“It’s been a really good model for how this can happen,” McNiell said. “We’re hoping to see states actually require schools to teach media literacy, but that’s easier in some states than others, but putting that into policy, having the legislators say that media literacy is such an important part of education... sometimes, it’s just a matter of redirecting our resources.”