Today is National Teacher Appreciation Day, in the midst of Teacher Appreciation Week, but according to a new report, teachers in Colorado could be appreciated more.
According to school data collection site and scholarship search platform Scholaroo’s newest Best States to be a Teacher report, Colorado is the 30th best state in the country for teachers, ranking the state in the bottom half of the country.
Scholaroo used five key criteria when ranking states: career accessibility, salary and compensation, work benefits, work environment and student performance. Scholaroo then evaluated those criteria using 41 relevant metrics graded on a 100-point scale. Finally, Scholaroo determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate their overall scores and then rank the states.
In career accessibility, Colorado easily earned its highest national marks in this category, ranking fifth in the nation. The only states to rank higher were Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona and Arkansas.
Career accessibility criteria included new teacher mentoring programs, performance assessment requirements, location quotients, public school enrollment growth, basic skill test requirements for new teachers, GPA requirements for admission into prep programs and job availability. However, in every other category, Colorado ranked average to below average.
In the salary and compensation category, Colorado ranked 34th. Components of this rating included average salaries, average starting salaries, whether the state provides additional pay to teachers with National Board Certification, educator pay gap and a 10-year change in teacher salaries.
In the work benefits category, Colorado ranked 38th. Components of this rating included teacher tenure, retirement ratings, average pension, the percentage of teachers who qualify for a pension, Social Security participation, portable retirement options, teacher contribution rates, employer contribution rates and the number of years before a teacher becomes eligible to receive a pension.
In the work environment category, Colorado ranked 32nd. Components of this rating included teacher diversity, diversity encouragement, the teacher-student ratio, per-pupil spending growth, student behavior, teachers who have reached various benchmarks in experience, administrative support, classroom autonomy, testing-related job insecurity and the percentage of teachers who worry about the security of their jobs because of the performance of their students or school.
Finally, in the student performance category, Colorado placed exactly in the middle at 25th. This score was determined by the state’s graduation rate, dropout rate, SAT scores, ACT scores, reading test scores, math test scores and student safety.
The five highest rated states for teachers in the report were Washington, California, New York, Massachusetts and Utah. The five worst states for teachers, conversely, were Florida, West Virginia, Louisiana, Indiana and North Carolina.