Colorado is one of eight states so far to be approved for a new federal program to help compensate people who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lost Wages Assistance program, operated under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was funded under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month after Congress failed to enact a new coronavirus relief bill to extend the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance aid, the $600-a-week program that expired last month.
Under it, recipients can qualify for an additional $300 a week, but only if they also are getting at least $100 a week in other state or federal unemployment benefits. The program encourages states to chip in an extra $100 a week, but only if they have the available funds. Colorado officials have not yet decided if it can.
“This additional benefit of $300 per week will put at least $265 million into the hands of our unemployed workforce who have been impacted by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, and provides crucial support during this time of extreme need,” said Joe Barela, executive director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
To date, the state has paid out about $4.6 billion to more than 560,000 Coloradans in state and federal unemployment benefits since March.
The department has started the process of reprogramming its systems to include the new benefits, which means recipients won’t start getting them until mid to late September. Some eligible recipients, however, will receive payments retroactive to the week beginning July 26 through the end of last week.
For now, qualified recipients will only get three weeks of lost wages pay. That’s because FEMA is waiting to see how many states apply for the funds, and how much money still is available. After the application period for states to apply for the program ends on Sept. 10, the state plans to apply again.
As a result, claimants won’t have to reapply to receive the additional aid. The benefits will be added automatically for all claimants who are eligible to receive at least $100 in weekly unemployment payments.
Workers whose benefits have expired or are receiving less than $100 a week don’t qualify for the new program.
About 6% of Colorado claimants are in that category, or about 28,000 people. On average, unemployed Coloradans still receiving regular unemployment insurance benefits are getting about $360 a week, less than the $440 average weekly payments made in 2019.
Qualified recipients can continue to receive money through to Dec. 27, but only if there still is money left in the fund and FEMA approves the state for additional weeks, or if Congress approves new assistance.