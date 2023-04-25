The first Colorado bat infected with white-nose syndrome was found near La Junta, state wildlife officials announced, raising fears of a disastrous spread of the fungus-caused disease wreaking havoc in an important species across dozens of states.

Colorado officials have found the widespread bat-killing fungus, Pseudogymnoascus destructans, known as Pd, in the state before, but they had never confirmed a bat infected with the disease the fungus causes.

