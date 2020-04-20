With students continuing to learn from home during the COVID-19 outbreak, Colorado Canyons Association is providing some lessons and activities to bring outdoor education into Mesa County backyards.
“We run spring programs with D51 and other school districts as well,” Colorado Canyons Association Executive Director Sarah McCall said. “Our main program is called Nature Knowledge Days that we run in the spring, and we do that out at McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area in Fruita. We have educational stations that are staffed by volunteer experts and staff from Colorado Canyons Association and the Bureau of Land Management.”
As soon as the school closures were announced, McCall said CCA began looking into ways to provide its educational services online. It began filming short lessons from its Nature Knowledge Days and has shared those with District 51, McCall said.
“Each one of them is pretty much the same content as what they would have gotten physically out on the landscape with the volunteers and BLM and Colorado Canyons representatives that would be presenting that information,” McCall said.
Those lessons, which are meant for third-grade students who normally participate in Nature Knowledge Days, have gotten a good response from families and the district, McCall said.
As families are staying home and recreating in their own neighborhoods, McCall said CCA has looked for ways to provide outdoor activities families can participate in in their own backyards. She said they have posted activities to Facebook like scavenger hunts and bio blitzes. They are also producing some educational material that is helpful for anyone using public lands during this time.
“We did produce a video on leave no trace principles, which are the principles that everybody should follow while hiking and while out on the land,” McCall said. “That certainly can be used by kids if they are going out hiking with their family members during this time so they will be educated about proper stewardship of the land.”
Going forward McCall said they are monitoring the statewide guidance regarding coronavirus and may have to reschedule river education events in the future. So far, she said, they have not had to cancel many events yet.
As the state begins to plan for reopening business and allowing more social interaction, McCall said CCA is looking into events it could hold to benefit the community. She said things like trail maintenance and cleanups will be needed following the heavy use of public lands during the stay-at-home period.
“We are trying to plan for things we can do with the community once it’s safe to do so,” McCall said. “We’re brainstorming interesting ways we can get people outside. For example, cleaning up the trails because they have been so heavily used.”
For information on Colorado Canyons Association and its upcoming events, visit coloradocanyonsassociation.org.