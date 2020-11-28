Richard Lee Martinez, who was convicted of first-degree murder for a killing committed in Mesa County in 1979, attempted to appeal his conviction to the Colorado Court of Appeals. The court denied his request this week.
Martinez was reportedly sentenced to life in prison and ordered the sentence to be served consecutive to sentences he was serving in two criminal cases out of Montrose County.
Martinez has reportedly filed several unsuccessful post-conviction motions and an appeal.
In his appeal, Martinez challenged the court’s order that his life sentence be served consecutive to the sentences imposed in Montrose County. He alleged that because the Montrose County cases didn’t exist in 1979 when the murder was committed, his life sentence couldn’t be ordered to run consecutive with the Montrose County cases. The Court of Appeals disagreed.
According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, Martinez’s next parole hearing is November 2042.