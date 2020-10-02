Adrian Luis Younger, who was convicted of sexual assault in December 2017, may be allowed a new trial after the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that records that were denied to the defendant during trial should not have been.
Younger was charged with three counts of sexual assault on a child under 15, three counts of sexual assault on a child, two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and one count of sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern of abuse.
A year before Younger’s jury trial he moved for an in-camera review of Mesa County Department of Human Services records that concerned the victim and another witness in the case.
DHS told him to file a subpoena, which he did but filed one that “did not meet the good cause exception for document disclosure” as the trial court later ruled.
The case proceeded and Younger was sentenced to eight years to life in the Department of Corrections.
The Colorado Court of Appeals agreed with Younger’s contention that the trial court made an error when it refused to review in-camera DHS documents related to the victim and a witness in the case.
For a defendant to request such evidence, they must identify the type of information sought and explain why disclosure of that information is necessary for the determination of an issue. The defendant must also demonstrate the requested records exist and contain relevant information, according to the Court of Appeals.
“To the extent that the court based its decision to quash the subpoena on the fact that Younger did not perfectly comply with the court’s order permitting him to subpoena DHS, the court’s decision was in error,” the court’s decision said.
The court added that the victim made inconsistent statements about the assaults to police, and it is possible the statements they made raised similar inconsistencies.
The court therefore ruled the records may contain relevant evidence. “There is a reasonable chance the records Younger requested contain information related to the credibility of the child witnesses in the case,” the decision said.
The case was remanded to the trial court for the court to conduct a review of the requested DHS records.
If the court finds the records are relevant, they may be made available to both parties and Younger must be given the opportunity to demonstrate they would have changed the outcome of the trial.
If based on his showing, the trial court concludes that is proved, it must grant him a new trial. If not, it should reinstate his conviction.