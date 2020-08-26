“It’s been a busy few days for us,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Randy Hampton said Tuesday afternoon.
After releasing a bear injured in a forest fire near Durango on Monday, CPW officers were called for a bear that had fallen 10 feet down a culvert on Tuesday.
“We were notified this morning that a bear had fallen into the hole…. The caller eventually did the right thing and contacted us,” Hampton said.
In a video circulating on social media, a person can be seen trying to coax the bear out of the hole before wildlife officials were called.
In order to get the bear out of the precarious spot, wildlife officials tranquilized it before going down on a ladder into the hole to secure straps onto the animal.
“(The officer) jumped in the hole and managed to get it squared away,” Hampton said. “We put a tow rope around it and hooked it to a tractor and were able to lift it out of the hole.”
The male bear weighed an estimated 250 to 270 pounds and was believed to be a fully grown bear, or nearly so.
Tranquilizing the animal is not as easy as it sounds, as Hampton explained.
“A lot of time people think that tranquilizers are the end all, be all, but what they need to understand is that it’s like when you go for surgery,” Hampton said. “When we get anesthesia, it’s a very efficient process. The doctor knows how much you weigh, how much you have eaten for the past 24 hours and so on. We don’t have any of that info about the wild animal.”
He said wildlife officers need to take a guess on how much tranquilizer is necessary to complete the task.
Hampton added that the tranquilizer acts to basically paralyze the bear and the animal remains fully aware of what’s going on.
“That’s the way we like it. We don’t want the bear to have too calm an experience. We want those interactions with people to be ones they don’t want to repeat,” he said. “Bears tend to live a lot longer if they don’t hang out with people.”
With this bear, wildlife officers were able to lift him out of the hole into a cage and transport him to a spot to be released.
Hampton said the bear was released in northern Routt County.
“Bears (and other wildlife) have a tendency to get into stuff and it’s not uncommon for our guys to spend time dealing with these sorts of things,” he said. “We are getting into a time where bears are most active.”
On Sunday, wildlife officers responded to bull elk that got itself stuck in a swimming pool in Estes Park.
Wildlife Officer Rylands and Estes Park Police Officer Watson were able to pull this bull elk out of a swimming pool on Sunday. See the full video here 🔽https://t.co/ll4mswSrm1 pic.twitter.com/Vu0M4owTuq— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 25, 2020
It was reportedly not the first time that a CPW officer has saved the very same elk.
The following day, a bear injured in a forest fire near Durango in June got released back into the wild.
The bear was taken to a remote location to be released on Monday near where it was found after recovering from severe burns.
“He was a good patient,” said Michael Sirochman, veterinary technician and manager of the Frisco Creek facility, said in a press release.
A firefighter at the East Canyon Fire reported seeing the bear dash off on June 16 and CPW officers reportedly knew right away that the bear was badly injured when they approached it.
The two-year-old bear weighed 43 pounds and was treated for burns on its feet, CPW reports. The bear’s bandages were changed 16 times from mid-June to mid-July. It weighed 110 pounds when it was released.
“He’s now about the weight he should be for a two-year-old bear and is in good shape for going into the fall,” Sirochman said.
No tracking devices were placed on the bear and its now on its own.
“Now he’s got food, he’s got water, he’s got everything he needs,” said Wildlife Officer Steve McClung, “And I hope I never see him again.”