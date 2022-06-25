In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortions, Colorado Democrats vowed to protect that right while Republicans said they are rejuvenated to push for pro-life laws in the state.
That 6-3 ruling left to states to decide the matter for themselves.
In anticipation of that ruling, Democrats in the Colorado Legislature passed and Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a measure earlier this year aimed at reaffirming that right in the state.
Called the Reproductive Health Equity Act, House Bill 1279 codified “an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive autonomy,” adding that a fertilized egg, embryo or fetus does not have any rights under state law.
“Coloradans do not want politicians making their health care decisions,” Polis said in a statement Friday. “Because of my administration and Democratic leadership in the Legislature, Coloradans don’t have to worry because our rights are still protected today despite the unfortunate reality that the U.S. Supreme Court just rolled those freedoms back for millions of Americans in other states.”
Republicans, however, hailed the ruling, saying their efforts to fight for the rights of the unborn are just getting started.
“After decades of so many Americans fighting for every single life, the Supreme Court of the United States has finally declared that every child is worth saving and that every child must be protected,” said Colorado Republican Party Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown. “I hope this decision leads to a real conversation between people on all sides about how we as a country can best work together to further support our children, mothers and families.”
While not every state surrounding Colorado has enacted so-called trigger laws, ones that would ban abortions in nearly every case should Roe v. Wade be overturned, Colorado is expected to become somewhat of an island when it comes to legalization.
As a result, some are expecting to see an large influx of expectant women to travel here, and abortion providers are bracing for that.
“Let me be clear. Today, just like yesterday and tomorrow as well, our doors are open,” said Adrienne Mansanares, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, which has 23 health centers in Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Nevada. “In the Rocky Mountain region, access is safe and abortion care is legal. As we process the vast and devastating implications of this unprecedented reversal of our liberties, know that PPRM will do everything we can to care for all who need us.”
As in past legislative sessions in recent years, Democrats beat back numerous bills aimed at abolishing or limiting abortions in Colorado, and new measures are expected to be re-introduced when the Legislature reconvenes next year.
“The so-called ‘Reproductive Health Equity Act’ disregards what every Colorado parent knows who has witnessed their child’s heartbeat on an ultrasound, that this is life and there should be some restrictions on, at the very least, late-term abortions,” said House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland. “The Democrats have gone too far with their extreme legislation, and I believe we can do better for Colorado families.”
There is a proposed ballot measure that is aiming to get onto this fall’s ballot that would declare abortions murder. That proposal, currently known as Initiative 56, has been approved to gather petition signatures, and supporters have until Aug. 8 to turn in at least 124,632 signatures of valid registered votes to qualify for the ballot.
A similar proposal, Initiative 51 was rejected by the Colorado Title Board in January on procedural grounds. It similarly would have declared abortions murder, but also would have declared that a person begins at conception.
Colorado voters have repeatedly rejected ballot measures declaring that human life begins at conception, something Brown first became known for in Colorado when she launched the first personhood initiative in 2008.
She tried again in 2010, but both measures failed with more than 70% of the vote.