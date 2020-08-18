Colorado’s top Democrats went on the offensive Monday blasting President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for what they say are tactics to hinder voting during this year’s general election.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Denver Clerk Paul Lopez said Colorado’s mail-in voting system is the best in the nation, and efforts to defund the Postal Service and orders to remove mail-sorting machines and mail boxes is a direct attack on that system, which Trump says is potentially open to fraud and interference.
“For months, he’s made one false claim after another about mail-in voting, something we helped pioneer in Colorado,” Bennet said at a joint press conference with the other Democrats.
“President Trump’s attack of the U.S. Postal Service to undermine vote by mail is deeply concerning,” Griswold added. “I will not sit idly by as voter suppression grips the nation, and will consider every option available to fight President Trump and Postmaster General DeJoy’s attempts to suppress Americans of their right.”
Last week, the president said he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service to help states handle more mail-in ballots, which he says aren’t as secure as absentee ballots even though they are the same.
On Monday, a federal lawsuit was filed against Trump and DeJoy over ensuring the Postal Service has enough funds to handle any upswing in ballots. Weiser said his office is considering joining efforts to do the same.
Meanwhile on Monday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the House back into session this weekend to discuss Postal Service funding. U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., says the House is to vote on a $25 billion emergency supplemental appropriations for the Postal Service that is similar to a measure he introduced in March.
According to a White House transcript of comments made to reporters Monday about this issue, the president said the U.S. Post Office has operated in the red for many years, and his administration was working to fix it.
“We're going to run it well, and we're not going to lose so much money,” the president said. “One of the things the Post Office loses so much money on is the delivering packages for Amazon and these others. Every time they deliver a package, they probably lose three or four dollars. That’s not good. They have to raise those prices, OK, not for the people to pay, but for Amazon and those companies to pay.”