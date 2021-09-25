The Democrats in Colorado’s congressional delegation are urging swift and sweeping action by the Environmental Protection Agency to further rein in methane emissions by the oil and gas industry, saying it’s important to move quickly to limit global warming.
But a representative of an oil and gas association warns against the EPA moving too fast, saying that doing so would put it in legal jeopardy under the Clean Air Act.
The office of U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said in a news release Thursday that he led the effort to write to EPA Administrator Michael Regan.
Also signing it were Sen. John Hickenlooper and Reps. Diana DeGette, Jason Crow, Ed Perlmuater and Joe Neguse.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, and the two other Colorado Republicans in Congress, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, did not sign it.
Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, and the EPA under the Obama administration in 2016 adopted a rule targeting it in the oil and gas sector.
The Trump administration last year adopted its own rule weakening the previous one, but this year Congress voted to reverse that action and restore the previous protections.
Now, Bennet and other Democrats in Colorado’s congressional delegation “are urging the EPA to strengthen and expand those protections to older wells to achieve the greatest possible emission reductions,” his office said in a news release.
Colorado, while Hickenlooper was its governor, in 2014 adopted the nation’s first rules targeting methane emissions from oil and gas operations.
In the letter to Regan, the Democrats call on the EPA to follow the regulatory lead Colorado already has set on other fronts, such as by working to eliminate routine flaring of gas and adopting standards requiring oil and gas site pneumatic equipment that doesn’t bleed methane.
They also call for frequent and advanced monitoring for leaks, and eliminating the Trump administration’s leak-detection and repair exemption for low-production wells.
“Methane is the main component of natural gas and a climate pollutant many times more potent than carbon dioxide, especially in the near-term,” the Colorado Democrats said in their letter. “Deploying all technically feasible measures now could cut methane pollution in half by 2030, slowing climate change and avoiding up to a quarter degree of warming by midcentury. To have a chance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees, we must seize every opportunity to reduce these emissions in the near term.”
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, said in an email that the main feature of Colorado’s methane rule, leak detection and repair, or LDAR, “has been mandated in federal regulation since 2016, including in the Trump revision of the rule in 2020. All new wells since 2016 are subject to LDAR. The letter from the Colorado delegation is basically redundant, as the Biden administration is already moving forward with new rules to address existing sources. Ever since the administration put out its list of planned regulations back in January, we’ve known they’re moving forward with methane regulations for existing wells.”
She added, “In fact, if the Biden Administration listened to this letter urging ‘swift’ action, which is the only difference from what the administration is already doing and seems to urge shortcutting the regulatory process required by the Clean Air Act, it would put itself in a legally precarious position. The CAA requires a process of regulating new sources and then regulating existing sources through a deliberative process, not some knee-jerk regulation that would be easy to overturn in court.”
Bennet and other Democrats also called on the EPA to set closure standards for wells and prevent them from being improperly abandoned. In June, Bennet introduced a bill that seeks to ensure that companies rather than taxpayers pay for the costs of dealing with such wells.