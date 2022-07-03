When he was 15 years old, Keegan Reilly was in a car accident in Alaska. The accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. He’ has spent the 25 years since in a wheelchair.
The accident didn’t dampen Reilly’s passion for exercise and competition. While living in Denver, he partook in adaptive ice skating, in which participants can glide on the ice while seated and strapped into a sled with blades underneath, controlling their direction (and, in instances of adaptive hockey, the puck) with two spiked sticks.
Now living in Grand Junction, Reilly has started an adaptive ice skating program for those with physical and cognitive disabilities through Colorado Discover Ability (CDA), an organization with which he’s been a board member for about a decade.
“Through Colorado Discover Ability, I kind of learned to ski and raft and do different things,” Reilly said. “I think it’s really important for anybody to have that option for physical therapy and psychological therapy to be able to compete a little bit or exercise with people or hang out with people who have similar functions.”
When the idea of bringing adaptive ice skating to the Western Slope occurred to Reilly, he began holding discussions with River City Sportplex, wrote a grant for equipment and ice time, and bought five adaptive hockey sleds and pucks from Play It Again Sports.
River City Sportplex usually charges $250 for parties to rent the ice.
However, the rink made an exception for CDA’s newest initiative, allowing Reilly to use ice for free for the new group’s monthly meetings.
“I was really happy when River City Sportplex stepped up and said they would start donating some ice time to us, which really allowed me to start getting this sport moving after I wrote the grant and got the sleds,” Reilly said. “I just couldn’t really afford to get that program moving through Colorado Discover Ability because we just don’t have enough money to support that kind of spending, but through their help, they gave us some really good deals and they’re letting us get on the ice for about two hours every time we go out.”
CDA’s Grand Valley adaptive ice skating program has met twice so far, with a few more people showing up at the second meeting.
Reilly said that the program is coordinating with Veterans Affairs Western Colorado to bring more disabled veterans onto the ice as an athletic and social outlet for them.
“A lot of us guys, you kind of end up being stuck in your disability a little bit, and getting out and doing something that you never thought you’d be able to do again, like ice skating, is kind of a thrilling experience,” Reilly said.
“It’s a really good therapeutic physical thing to do, and that will boost your confidence. It keeps you out of depression. Just having that thing you can go do every week with a group of people who are like-minded and have similar physical disabilities and you’re on the same competitive level.
“Sports in general are really known for boosting your psychological look on the world, and it helps with your happiness and getting you out of that funk that you can get stuck in a lot of the time.”
Reilly said that, for now and likely the next couple of years, the program’s focus will be on ice skating with casual puck play, as the program doesn’t have enough sleds, no hockey pads nor other types of gear that would be needed.
The helmets available to adaptive skaters are bicycle helmets.
However, he’s hopeful that the program will grow enough over the next couple of years that it can establish an adaptive hockey team and compete against others.
“In the next couple of years, maybe we’ll have enough interest, enough guys and we’ll get good enough that we can play (hockey),” Reilly said. “Salt Lake has an adaptive hockey team. Denver has an adaptive hockey team with the Avalanche. Arizona has an adaptive team, and so do places in California.
“In a couple of years, if we’ve got enough gear and money and everything’s flowing right, we can actually start having a hockey team. I think that’s the end goal.”
The CDA adaptive ice skating program’s next meeting is scheduled from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. July 26.