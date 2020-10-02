Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes on Colorado roads. In a survey of Colorado drivers, 92% of respondents reported to driving distracted in the past seven days.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, distracted drivers were involved in 15,143 crashes on Colorado roads in 2019, resulting in 4,361 injuries and 28 fatalities.
“Distracted driving continues to be a prevalent issue on Colorado roads, but is easy to fix,” said Darrell Lingk, CDOT Director of the Office of Transportation Safety.
“Every time you are tempted to reach for your phone or take your eyes off the road, stop and think about the lives at risk and make a safer decision.”
Some of the most common distractions reported included eating or drinking, selecting entertainment on a device, talking on hands-free cellphone and reading or sending a message on a cellphone.
“Colorado drivers continue to engage in distracting activities while driving,” said Lingk. “With fall in full swing and winter sports and holidays on the horizon, we encourage people to stay focused on the road and put distractions aside.”
CDOT is partnering with the National Safety Council this month to raise awareness to this issue as Coloradans hit the road to enjoy the changing seasons.
As you plan your next outing, CDOT suggests the following tips to help stay focused on the road:
Turn your phone to “Do Not Disturb” mode before you start moving to minimize distractions
If you have a passenger, assign them to be your “designated texter” to respond to calls or messages while on the move
Plan stops along your route to pull over and park your car to safely enjoy a snack, stay hydrated and check your cellphone notification
Select your entertainment settings and GPS options before you start your car so you don’t have to worry about making changes while in motion