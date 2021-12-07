Today is Colorado Gives Day, an initiative to increase philanthropy through online donations to charities and nonprofits.
The website www.coloradogives.org allows people to search a database with the name of a nonprofit, by city, county or ZIP code, and for specific causes. Those include anything from animal services, to the arts, the environment, health care, housing and shelter, and medical research.
Locally, the Grand Valley Gives Collaboration will participate for a 10th year.
Presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, Colorado Gives Day is a 24-hour period to make online donations.
More than 40 local nonprofits are participating on Colorado Gives Day:
American Red Cross, Caprock Academy, CASA of Mesa County, Center for Children, Child and Migrant Services, Colorado Canyons Association, Colorado Discover Ability, Colorado Mesa University Foundation, Colorado West Land Trust, Community Food Bank, Counseling and Education Center, The Cycle Effect.
Dyslexia Foundation of Western Colorado, Eureka! McConnell Science Museum, Family Health West, Food Bank of the Rockies, Girls on the Run, Good Samaritan Clinic of Western Colorado, Grand Rivers Humane Society.
Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Grand Valley Pets Alive, Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County, Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, Hilltop Community Resources, HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, HopeWest, Housing Resources of Western Colorado, Juniper Ridge Community School, KAFM Community Radio, Karis Inc.
Kids Aid Backpack Program, KWSI – LP 100.3 Radio, MarillacHealth, Mesa County Libraries Foundation, Mesa County Partners, Mesa County RSVP, Mind Springs Foundation, One Riverfront, RiversEdge West, Riverside Education Center, Rocky Mountain Public Media, Roice-Hurst Humane Society.
School District 51 Foundation, SummitWest Care, United Way of Mesa County, Western Colorado Community Foundation, Western Colorado Health Network, Western Slope Blue Star Mothers.
Grand Valley Gives believes in our community and ensuring nonprofits can continue to provide important services.