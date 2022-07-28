Many employees of St. Mary’s Medical Center left work Wednesday with an extra pep in their step compared to their standard day at the hospital.
More than 200 St. Mary’s employees — including all positions from nurses and doctors to environmental staff to front desk receptionists — were honored by the Colorado Gratitude Project, a Healthier Colorado initiative with the sole purpose of letting health care workers know how much their work over the past two-plus years means to their communities.
Each employee received snacks and left with a bag of goodies. Prizes were also awarded at random, including gift cards for Airbnb and Southwest Airlines.
Additionally, a video was played featuring expressions of gratitude by people from around the state, including Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall, Colorado Symphony Concertmaster Yumi Hwang-Williams, One Colorado Executive Director Nadine Bridges, Mental Health Colorado President Vincent Atchity and the University of Colorado mascot Chip, who held a sign reading, “Thank you for getting us through the pandemic.”
“I think this is really meaningful, particularly for our workers, where we get the opportunity to come in and thank them for the work they’ve done,” said St. Mary’s President Bryan Johnson. “Most particularly, I’m really grateful that Healthier Colorado as an outside entity came in and recognized our caregivers. We try to do that internally. We do a lot of it, but we can never do enough for these amazing people.”
Healthier Colorado CEO Jake Williams said that the Colorado Gratitude Project began as a way to make sure the state’s health care workers feel appreciated for their dedication and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grand Junction was the latest stop for the project after previously visiting cities such as Denver, Colorado Springs, Lamar and Vail.
“Right now, we’re in this messy phase, if you will, of the pandemic where it’s stop and start. We’re not quite in, we’re not quite out,” Williams said. “We’re worried that we’re not going to have the opportunity or recognize the opportunity to say, ‘Thank you,’ to the health care workers who have gotten us through this and continue to serve us. We wanted to make sure that we actually took that opportunity by launching this project across the state.”
Part of the project is a mural commissioned by Williams that will grace a large wall at the urban winery Infinite Monkey Theorem in Denver to serve as a lasting artistic expression of gratitude for what health care workers went through during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The mural will make its debut Sept. 9.
Williams believes expressing thankfulness to health care workers will provide them a greater morale boost than many would believe.
“It feels good to say, ‘Thank you,’ whether it’s to someone in your family or someone who’s a friend or someone who’s a total stranger but is performing an extraordinary service like health care,” Williams said. “It’s not just an anecdotal feeling; there’s actually studies that we reviewed before launching the project that shows there’s a lot of positive mental health impact for both the sender and the receiver and even the people who witness an expression of thanks when it occurs. We like to think that we’re truly spreading some joy and positive mental health.”
Johnson echoed Williams’ thoughts.
“I’ve heard stories over the years from our caregivers at the hospital that talk about the gratitude they’ve received from other people, whether it’s from individuals who have come by and dropped off flowers or people offering prayers on their behalf,” Johnson said.
“There’s a lot of good things that will come out of this.”