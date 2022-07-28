Many employees of St. Mary’s Medical Center left work Wednesday with an extra pep in their step compared to their standard day at the hospital.

More than 200 St. Mary’s employees — including all positions from nurses and doctors to environmental staff to front desk receptionists — were honored by the Colorado Gratitude Project, a Healthier Colorado initiative with the sole purpose of letting health care workers know how much their work over the past two-plus years means to their communities.