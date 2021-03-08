As guns and ammo, background checks and concealed handgun permit numbers show no sign of slowing down, making sure every new gun owner is being safe and secure has become a priority for many.
A bill making its way through the Colorado Legislature seeks to make securing firearms mandatory for all gun owners. The bill would make it unlawful to store a firearm in a manner in which a juvenile or individual ineligible to possess a firearm can gain access to it.
Unlawful storage of a firearm would be considered a misdemeanor carrying a fine of $250 to $1,000. It would also require licensed gun dealers to provide a locking device when selling or transferring firearms. Noncompliance would be a misdemeanor with up to a $500 fine, reports the Associated Press.
The bill cleared the committee level on a 7-4 party-line vote last week. Another gun-related bill was heard by the Colorado Senate Judiciary committee on Thursday, which would require owners to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement within five days of making the discovery.
It’s an issue that many throughout the state are looking at.
In a pair of public service announcements sent out this month, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser pushed for firearm owners to safely secure their guns.
“Together, building off of a model developed by the Larimer County Juvenile Gun Safety coalition, we encourage Colorado gun owners to safely secure their firearms,” he said in a press release. “Securing firearms appropriately means that they can’t be stolen or misused by persons — especially children — who should have no access to them.”
The push for safety comes during a prolonged frenzy in gun purchases across the country.
SecureIt, a weapons storage supplier, conducted a survey of 1,100 gun owners around the country before the end of the year and found a few trends among respondents. Nearly half of those who participated in the survey made one or more gun purchases since the lockdowns started.
Among those, 60% had bought two or more guns and more than 22% bought four or more.
Locally, at the Rocky Mountain Gun Club, Justin Wood said they’ve seen a staggering number of new gun owners taking lessons since late last summer. Courses ranging from introductory defense classes to concealed carry permit lessons are offered throughout the month to ensure that anyone new to gun ownership has the chance to be properly trained and educated.
“We go over the law in concealed carry classes and go over the basics of firearm cleaning and how to take it apart,” he said. “We also do one-on-one trainings with the instructor where new gun owners can go out on the range with an instructor … we offer a wide range of things.”
Wood said that if people are willing to invest in the gun itself, they should be willing to invest in the training to use it.
According to the SecureIt survey, nearly 75% of gun owners surveyed planned to take additional gun safety courses or spend some time practicing at the range.
This month, the Gun Club offers Colorado concealed handgun permit courses, first aid classes, introductory courses to defensive handgun training and more.
In Introduction to Defensive Handgun, shooters of all skill levels (but geared toward students) will learn the basics of defensive shooting, firearm safety, marksmanship fundamentals and more.
“There are a lot of new gun owners out there and, without taking away people’s rights, we are really pushing for proper training,” Wood said. “I have a baby at home that is barely crawling, and I make sure my guns are put away.”
At Veterans Affairs, some of those who work directly with veterans are advocating for gun safety now more than ever.
“With the increase in gun sales, it has risen to be more of a priority for us to offer gun lock services and encourage safe firearm storage,” said Rainy Reaman, VA western Colorado Health Care System suicide prevention coordinator.
Immediate access to a firearm is a risk factor for suicide, she said.
“It’s not safe for anyone who is experiencing an emotional crisis to have access to a firearm,” she said.
Reaman said Veterans Affairs works closely with the Rocky Mountain Gun Club and other gun advocates to reach gun owners in the community.
“I have about 500 gun locks sitting on my desk for anybody who wants to be prepared,” she said.
When she meets with veterans in crisis, Reaman looks to collaboratively and voluntarily figure out how the veteran can temporarily store firearms outside of their home.
“We don’t have any legal authority to take any firearms,” she said. “We do problem- solving safety measures to safely store firearms elsewhere… and we absolutely get friends and family members to store firearms. It can go a really long way to save lives.”
Peer support specialist Nathan Rudolph said the Veterans Affairs works directly with gun shops and mental health officials to push for firearm safety and responsible gun ownership.
“It’s a state-led initiative with the goal of the project that people in crisis know about the support available to them,” he said.
Rudolph’s job is to work directly with veterans and as somebody who has dealt directly with these issues himself, he can provide a unique perspective.
“I can talk in a language that veterans can understand.”
Rudolph sees the campaign as similar to driving under the influence campaigns that push the idea that friends don’t let friends drive drunk.
“It’s not a gun control thing,” he said.