For the third consecutive year, Colorado hospitals rank among the most profitable in the nation, according to a new report released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing.
In its annual Hospital Insights Report, Colorado hospitals posted a combined $1.4 billion profit in 2020 and, along with Alaska, ranked in the top 10 for all four measured categories.
The report shows that Colorado ranked 6th highest in price per patient and in total profits, 7th highest in profit per patient and 10th highest in costs per patient. Those rankings are only slightly better than last year, when Colorado hospitals were 4th highest for price and profits per patient, 5th for total profits and 8th for costs per patient.
The annual report is intended to paint a clear picture about the state’s health care costs, and to help find ways to help hospitals lower their costs so they can pass on those savings to patients and their insurers.
“We have a shared goal to learn from this experience, evaluate the present and create new policy to prevent the need to activate or even consider crisis standards of care in Colorado again,” said Kim Bimestefer, executive director of the department. “This new Insights report identifies opportunities for partnership that strengthen hospitals’ pandemic readiness in a way that addresses community needs while also identifying system sustainability and affordability priorities.”
Data from the report shows that hospitals used the profits in pre-pandemic years largely toward building financial reserves, expanding market share and capital construction projects.
A Daily Sentinel report on the subject last Sunday about the planned merger of SCL Health, the parent nonprofit company for St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, and Intermountain Healthcare in Utah shows that both have billions of dollars in reserve funds, money made after years of accumulated profits.
According to its latest tax filings, the Broomfield-based SCL is sitting on about $1.5 billion in reserves, about $459 million of which is from St. Mary’s. SCL and Intermountain also raked in huge amounts of profits from Wall Street investments, about as much as they made off of patients.
According to the report, the high profits also are largely due to higher reimbursement rates from the state’s Medicaid program and health care coverage expansions, which were designed to help lower Colorado’s uninsured rate, and in turn, the cost of health care to patients.
The state did that at the behest of hospitals, which were complaining that they couldn’t lower health care costs because of low reimbursement rates and high uncompensated costs for charity care.
The report says that despite that — uncompensated care remained relatively flat during the pandemic, the report adds — total profit margins at the hospitals are at about 9.3%, meaning the hospitals didn’t pass on those savings to patients.
“This means Colorado hospitals are overcharging commercial insurance carriers — and therefore their employer and individual clients — more than they need to cover the underpayments of public programs,” the report says. “The continued trend of high hospital profits ultimately results in health care costs consuming more of Coloradans’ dollars and the total state budget.”
The report also shows that while hospitals in larger populated areas are doing well, smaller ones in rural areas would be struggling to survive if not for one-time federal stimulus dollars.