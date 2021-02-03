Proponents have reintroduced a sweeping Colorado public lands measure amid higher hopes of it passing now that Democrats control both houses of Congress and Democrat Joe Biden is president.
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, all D-Colo., are hoping that this might be the year the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, which would protect some 400,000 acres of public land, becomes law.
“I think there’s a lot of momentum to pass the bill,” Bennet said during a press conference on Zoom Tuesday.
But the measure continues to face a lack of support in the House from the U.S. representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which overlaps much of the western Colorado land covered by the bill. Former U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton opposed CORE, and new U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who won the general election after defeating Tipton in the Republican primary, has criticized the bill. Bennet said Tuesday he believes the challenge in passing the bill in the Senate will be dysfunction in the Senate rather than opposition to the CORE Act.
CORE combines several different measures that various entities have been pushing for years. It would permanently withdraw about 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from future federal oil and gas leasing. It also would provide wilderness or other designations covering nearly 100,000 acres in the White River National Forest along the Continental Divide, creating the first-ever National Historic Landscape at Camp Hale, where 10th Mountain Division ski troops trained during World War II.
Additionally, the measure would designate wilderness or provide other levels of protection for 61,000 acres in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado. It also would resolve decades of uncertainty by formally designating the boundaries of the Curecanti National Recreation Area west of Gunnison, with other bill language aimed at getting the Bureau of Reclamation to provide more public fishing access to make up for that lost when Blue Mesa and other reservoirs were created on the Gunnison River.
Boebert has called the measure a “land grab” lacking stakeholder input, while its backers contend it is the result of years of input and has support from the county commissions in affected counties.
Despite the lack of support from Tipton, the measure passed the House twice in recent years. It was heard in a Senate committee last year but went no further in the Senate before now having to start over with the legislative process in a new Congress.
Neguse said in Tuesday’s press conference that all Democrats in Colorado’s congressional delegation in the House of Representatives back the bill, and he will continue to have conversations with Republican members of the delegation about it. He noted that the previous CORE measure passed with some Republican support in the House.
“I have no doubt that this is the year we make the CORE Act a reality,” he said.
Bennet said the bill will undergo a hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, on which Hickenlooper is now serving.
“Then we’ve got to look for an opportunity to pass it on the Senate floor,” he said.
He said he thinks it should be passed as soon as possible this year as a standalone bill or as part of a package of public-lands bills.
If the measure gets to a floor vote, it would be voted on by a Senate now consisting of 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris having the power to cast the tie-breaking vote for Democrats. Bennet said he doesn’t know of any Democrats in the Senate opposed to the CORE bill.
The White House under former President Donald Trump threatened a veto of the CORE measure if it got through Congress, its supporters expect support for the measure from Biden, whose recent executive actions included a pledge to protect 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.
Hickenlooper said during Tuesday’s press conference that he thinks passage of the bill will take a lot of work but he’s “pretty optimistic” about its chances.
“I will lie awake at night if we can’t get this done pretty quickly — the sooner the better,” he said.
Bill Fales, a rancher in the Crystal River Valley south of Carbondale, said it’s been over a decade since ranchers that graze livestock on Thompson Divide and others started pushing for permanent protection from mineral development there.
“I’m hoping we can finally bring the permanent protection to this area that it richly deserves,” he said.