DENVER — The Colorado Legislature kicked off the 2022 session Wednesday still dealing with some of the same issues as it has the past couple of years, including trying to have a full session in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.
In the past two years, the 100 legislators held abbreviated or bifurcated sessions for the first time in its 146-year history, something legislative leaders hope they can avoid this year.
But while many things have changed over those years, some things still remain the same.
“On opening day last year, I talked about how much had changed over the last 146 years, from the gas lanterns that used to illuminate the halls to the spittoons that used to separate our desks, but I also talked about how many things remain the same, including some that even today might surprise you,” House Minority Leader Hugh McKean said in his opening-day speech. “Remarkably, I’m still the minority leader. Go figure.”
Although the state is flush with revenues, and even expects to return billions of dollars to taxpayers over the next few years, it still faces some of the same old challenges it always has, such as education, transportation, public safety and economic recovery for all parts of the state.
But it also is facing a few relatively new ones, or at least ones that some lawmakers say haven’t had enough attention in recent years, such as mental health and runaway inflation.
“Coloradans have had to deal with a 6.5% increase in violent crimes, the highest levels in 25 years. That included a substantial increase in homicides and aggravated assaults,” said McKean, a Loveland Republican. “Additionally, we lead the country in the rate of auto theft. Over the last 10 years, Colorado’s rate has increased by 135% while the national rate was only 3%, and we have seen the largest increase in property crimes of any state.”
House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, said he hopes the Legislature will address that issue by helping to prevent crimes before they happen, in part, by addressing their financial situations, and doing so in a way that also doesn’t promote recidivism in the state’s prisons and jails.
“We want to stop people, especially young people, from entering the system in the first place, and to provide those who do with the tools they need to turn their lives around,” Garnett said.
“This means pursuing community-based solutions to homelessness and substance use disorders, working with local governments to address and prevent pandemic-induced crime, and investing in resources to break up crime rings,” he added. “We will not go back to the failed policies of the past that overpopulated our prisons, wasted taxpayer dollars and left us with high recidivism and not nearly enough rehabilitation.”
Last month, economists with the Legislative Council estimated that revenues to the state’s general fund are expected to be up by nearly 12%.
If those estimates hold by March, when lawmakers get their final revenue forecast before approving the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1, lawmakers could have about $3.2 billion more to spend. Some of that revenue is from one-time money from the federal government to deal with the pandemic.
That money includes revenues that are subject to revenue caps under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which are expected to be exceeded by about $1.9 billion next year and $1.8 billion in 2023, money that will be returned to taxpayers when they file their income tax returns.
Garnett said he wants the Legislature to address the state’s rising cost of living, using up to $500 million in federal relief money to help boost affordable housing and lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs.
For local lawmakers, a few changes will take place that will help give them a greater platform to advance their ideals, including Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, whom Garnett again appointed as vice chairman of the House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee. Catlin earned that unique position a year ago, something never seen before for a member of the minority party.
Additionally, Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, was named ranking member of the House Energy & Environment Committee, while Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, will hold a similar position in the House Health & Insurance Committee.
The title of “ranking member” means little in the overall power structure, but it does help them be the voice of their caucus on matters related to those committees.
“Access to affordable, quality health care has been an issue I’ve championed in the Legislature, and I’m excited to be leading the Republican caucus in the health care arena,” said Soper, who’s served on the committee since 2019.
Soper was recently elected to the Delta County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, and plans to introduce legislation this year that would allow taxpayers to deduct out-of-pocket medical expenses from their state income taxes.
He said 20 of the 41 states that have state income taxes already allow that.