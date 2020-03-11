Cabrini Day is coming to an October near you under a bill that’s now on its way to the governor’s desk.
That happened on Tuesday when the Colorado Senate approved a bill to do away with Columbus Day on the second Monday in October, replacing it with a new holiday on the first Monday in October.
That replacement holiday is to be named in honor of Frances Xavier Cabrini, the nation’s first saint canonized by the Roman Catholic Church.
Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, one of the sponsors of HB1031, said that name was part of a compromise with the state’s Italian community, who view Columbus Day as a holiday to honor Italian Americans.
He said the decision to move the day to the first Monday is so it doesn’t conflict with the federal holiday of Columbus Day, something that wouldn’t be considered a state holiday.
“This is part of the compromise that was worked out over thousands of hours of meetings and consultations with the hundreds of people who have been involved with this for decades,” Hansen said. “We felt like this was the appropriate way to move forward.”
Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, said having a new state holiday isn’t going to eliminate the federal day, and as a result will cause confusion.
To avoid that, Gardner tried to amend the bill to make Cabrini Day apply the second Monday in October, but the Democratic-controlled Senate wouldn’t let him.
“We’re creating another holiday, and we’re going to be requiring our state courts and state agencies to be closed on the first Monday of October,” Gardner said. “That means banks will be closing on that day, too. We’ll have all of these agencies closed on both the first and second Mondays of October. There will be more confusion, more havoc.”
In the end, the bill passed on a 19-15 party-line vote and now heads to Gov. Jared Polis. The bill cleared the Colorado House last month on a 37-26 vote, with two Democrats — Rep. Bri Buentello of Pueblo and Donald Valdez of La Jara — joining Republicans opposing it.
Cabrini, considered the patron saint of immigrants, became well known in Denver, Chicago and New York in the latter part of the 19th century and early 20th century for work with the church helping immigrants and orphans.