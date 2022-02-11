The state of Colorado could receive up to $150 million over 15 years to do work dealing with fires and other threats at abandoned coal mines, meaning a big boost for projects largely located in western Colorado and big opportunities for contractors looking to play a role in those projects.
The Interior Department this week said nearly $725 million will be available to states and the Navajo Nation during this federal fiscal year for abandoned mine work, thanks to the recently passed infrastructure law that allocates a total of $11.3 billion in funding for that work over 15 years.
Colorado is due to receive about $10 million in funds made available in the first year. Jeff Graves, director of the state’s Inactive Mine Reclamation Program, said Wednesday that the state expects to receive a similar amount each year for the next 15 years, or about $150 million in total. The allocations are based on how much coal was produced in each state or on Indian lands before the enactment of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977.
Colorado usually receives about $3 million a year in federal funding for abandoned coal mine work, meaning the annual funding for that work is expected to more than triple.
“It’s very much a sea change in how we approach a lot of our coal-mine-related issues now that we’ve got enough funding to really tackle some of the bigger problems,” Graves said.
Many of those bigger problems are found on the Western Slope, and more specifically at former mine sites along the Grand Hogback geological formation, which stretches in an arc roughly from Glenwood Springs to Meeker. A status report completed for the state by a consultant a few years ago said there are 38 known underground coal mine fire sites in Colorado, including 13 in Garfield County alone. Two top-priority fires are burning in South Canyon outside Glenwood Springs. Authorities suspect one of them started the 2002 Coal Seam Fire that burned 29 homes in the Glenwood Springs area.
While some of the new funding may be used in Colorado for addressing things such as ground subsidence and hazardous open shafts at mine sites, Graves anticipates most of it going toward addressing underground coal mine fires, with a significant amount of that going to fires on the Grand Hogback, such as at South Canyon.
He said fires on the Grand Hogback are expensive to address and a challenge to fully extinguish, based on topography that makes them hard to access and creates a chimney effect within the mountain that feeds the fires. Graves said the Grand Hogback has probably the most activity associated with mine fires statewide, in terms of active burning and hot surface temperatures.
Many coal mine fires in the state have burned for decades. They can start for reasons ranging from explosions during mining to spontaneous combustion. The state has sought to address them through measures such as excavation of sites and injecting grout to choke off air supply.
Graves said it’s difficult to fully address fires at some locations, such as South Canyon, through excavation, short of removing an entire mountain. With new funding available, he expects the state to be investigating new ideas and technologies for dealing with fires. Graves said nitrogen injection to cool and smother fires is one idea that he thinks has had some limited success and might be on the table. At a mine outside Steamboat Springs, the state is looking at possibly sinking a mine shaft to remove coal in the path of an advancing fire to stop its spread.
Two coal mine fires are in the area of the Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County in December, and burning coal is among the possible causes of the wildfire that are being investigated by authorities. Graves said he thinks that if his program identifies those mine fires as having enough activity to justify more mitigation or remediation, “that will certainly be a priority for us, recognizing the location.”
With the new funding available, Graves thinks the state may take a fresh look at all mine fire sites. That would include lower-priority sites north of Palisade and Grand Junction.
In some cases possible mitigation measures may be as simple as simply installing fencing and signs to alert the public and keep them away from hazardous areas, though Graves said such work is contingent on getting landowner approval where private land is involved.
According to the Interior Department, the infrastructure law requires the new funding to prioritize projects that employ dislocated coal industry workers. Graves sees that as a natural fit.
“I think any of these larger excavation jobs, that is certainly well within the expertise of guys that used to work at a surface mine,” he said.
Graves expects the new funding to create new state jobs within his program, but also new jobs for contractors that work with the state on projects.
Already, he said, contractors based out of places such as Craig and Naturita work on abandoned coal mine projects, with some of the Craig contractors having previous experience in coal mining.
“The proximity is a huge advantage for those individuals. Those coal mine fires for the most part are on the West Slope. We certainly have some West Slope contractors that have done a great job for us,” Graves said.
He thinks the additional funds will provide opportunities for more people to start companies to do work as contractors on mine projects.
“It’s going to be more (work) than even the existing contract pool can probably handle,” he said.