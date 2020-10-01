According to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), Colorado Mesa University is among the top universities in the country when it comes to protecting free speech.
FIRE awarded CMU with its highest rating, a green light rating, Wednesday, recognizing the school's efforts in maintaining free speech for both students and faculty members. CMU is one of 55 schools nationwide to have earned the green light rating on a warning-red-yellow-green scale. The other schools in the state to have earned a green light are the University of Colorado-Boulder and Western Colorado University in Gunnison.
“We're looking at student handbooks, Title IX-related policies that touch on free speech, those types of issues,” said FIRE Senior Program Officer Mary Zoeller. “None of Colorado Mesa's policies imperil student or faculty expression. We worked with them over the summer to revise parts of their student handbook in order to meet their First Amendment obligations. It was really a pleasure working with the folks at CMU.”
Zoeller said CMU is in an even more elite group than the 55 green-lit schools. It has also adopted a free speech policy that mirrors the Chicago Statement that, paired with its green light rating, makes it one of only 14 such schools in the United States.
“They went the extra mile, honestly, by also adopting a version of the Chicago Statement, which is a free speech policy statement that basically tells the academic community, and the community at large, that Colorado Mesa is a place that really values free expression,” Zoeller said. “Not only are they revising their policies to make sure students can speak freely on campus, but they're also really encouraging it by adopting this statement that says that free expression is so important to them.”