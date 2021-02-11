Colorado Mesa University has opened its search for President Tim Foster’s replacement.
The school announced the kickoff of the process in a Tuesday email to the CMU community. The CMU website also has a webpage dedicated to the search. On Jan. 27, Foster announced he would retire June 30 after 17 years at the helm.
The CMU Board of Trustees will lead the search process, said Board Chairman Ray Anilionis. The application deadline is March 1 and an announcement is expected by mid-May.
“(That time) provides time for important stakeholders including faculty and students to be involved in the process before the end of the semester,” Anilionis wrote in an email to The Daily Sentinel. “It also provides ample time for the next President to transition from their current role to CMU.”
Applications and nominations for the position opened on Feb. 1, and the search committee will screen candidates from Feb. 22 through March 22. Zoom meetings with the top-rated candidates will begin the week of March 29, followed by reference checking the following week.
Then, finalists will visit campus and meet with university stakeholders. After those visits, the search committee will make its recommendation to the board of trustees.
The search committee consists of nine people, including Anilionis, head football coach Tremaine Jackson and current and former trustees. Students and faculty also have representation through Angel Bautista, associated student government president, and Suzanne Owens-Ott, a professor of accounting.
“There’s no responsibility the Trustees take more seriously than finding and hiring CMU’s next president,” Anilionis wrote.
In the eyes of Anilionis, the ideal candidate must understand that their role is multifaceted. Not only should they be a leader who can connect with others, but they should also be business and politically savvy.
That echoed Foster’s sentiment when he announced his retirement.
“You have to understand the culture of this institution, we are different. They have to be a people person, with the capacity to connect with people in a variety of ways,” Foster told The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 27. “At the end of the day, you have to understand that money in has to be greater than money out.”
CMU’s 10th president has big shoes to fill. In Foster’s 17 years, the school earned university status, and saw massive increases in enrollment, degrees awarded and community presence. CMU was also able to return to in-person learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent large outbreaks because of its testing system.
The pandemic hasn’t slowed the search, either. “In some ways, it’s accelerating the process. We have been able to host search committee meetings via video-conferencing technology,” Anilionis said. “This saves travel time and some logistical considerations. The pandemic may also give us a glimpse into the leadership ability of our potential candidates.”
Anilionis invites the public to submit nominations at cmupresidentsearch@coloradomesa.edu. For updates, coloradomesa.edu/presidential-search.