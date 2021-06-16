Amid stagnating COVID-19 vaccination numbers in the Centennial State, health departments across Colorado have been resorting to creative and unconventional methods to get shots in arms this summer.
Vaccine stations have become more common at sporting events, concerts and other public or corporate gatherings since the start of May. For instance, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison began offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine — as well as a free T-shirt and concession stand items — on May 11, before and throughout a performance by electronic artist Zhu.
In the following days, another electronic artist, Diplo, not only performed at the venue, but promoted the vaccination clinic on his social media and visited the station after his shows.
“We worked this out with Denver Public Health, so they set us up with the vaccines, and we’re going to do 100 a night as long as people are interested,” said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts. “Honestly, we’re doing some outreach to young people who have been less aggressive about taking it, just because they’re busy. At a show like Diplo, he’s been great about helping us tweet and get the word out. Young people are the ones we’re trying to get to take this.”
Venues like Red Rocks, as well as Coors Field in Denver, which offer vaccines, benefit from these initiatives as much as those receiving the needle. Not only does having readily available shots in public spaces increase the number of vaccinated people; it’s also a clear statement that businesses that rely on people coming together are as ready to be on the other side of the pandemic as anyone.
In the case of Red Rocks, the venue is removing all capacity restrictions by the end of the month, in the heart of concert season.
“I think this is an industry that relies on people being together,” Kitts said. “It still is not particularly safe until everybody is vaccinated, so the more that we can do to get people vaccinated, the better off we are having concerts, sports, any time when people are going to hang out.”
LOCAL EFFORTS
In Mesa County, vaccination numbers haven’t simply stagnated, but rather plummeted. According to Mesa County Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Monday, 38% of the county’s residents have been fully vaccinated and 43% have received one dose.
That vaccination rate ranks last among Colorado’s 15 most populous counties. That’s why MCPH is expanding its vaccination operations.
“Part of the next level of that is we’re now offering on-site vaccination clinics,” said Communications Manager Amanda Mayle. “These are specifically targeting toward employers. Employers of any size can request a vaccination event free of charge. We take care of the staffing and logistics, we bring the vaccines and the supplies, and then the employer advertises the opportunity to their employees and tells us where to park, basically.
“It’s sort of that same convenience. If you just happen to be there, the vaccines are there.”
Any businesses may apply for a vaccine clinic by visiting MCPH’s website, clicking “COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic” and filling out a Google document form. However, the Heath Department is open to any other events that wish to host a vaccine clinic.
“Now that we have plenty of vaccines and it’s no longer this phased approach, we want to put it in as many places as possible,” Mayle said. “That goes for events, too. If there’s an event in town or someone hosting an event that can fill out that form, we would love to partner with them to provide an on-site clinic.”
MOBILE CLINIC
Additionally, the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic bus is back in Mesa County this week and provided shots at Central Library on Tuesday. The bus will set up shop at the intersection of Horizon Drive and Crossroads Boulevard today, Mesa Mall on Thursday, Co-Op Country in Fruita on Friday, Whitman Park on Saturday and Laurel House on Sunday. All vaccines are free of charge.
“This is the second time that that large bus has come to Mesa County, and these locations we specifically targeting with finding locations where there’s already a lot of people and making the vaccine as available as possible,” Mayle said.